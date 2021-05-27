Rayonier sells land to nonprofit for conservation and longleaf restoration
Rayonier Inc. has sold more than 6,000 acres in Georgia to The Conservation Fund, it was announced Thursday. The 6,154 acres are in Long County along the Altamaha River. According to a release from The Conservation Fund, the future conservation of this sizable, contiguous property called Beards Creek Forest will enhance protection for the state’s largest river and expand habitat restoration efforts in Southeast Georgia.www.bizjournals.com