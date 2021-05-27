Rayonier sells land to nonprofit for conservation and longleaf restoration

Nearly three years ago, writer was thrilled to have gone to Florida to be able to bird. A couple of the top species on my list were the Limpkin and the infamous Florida Snail Kite, which I feared may soon be a thing of the past. A good friend took me to Joe Overstreet Road to find one of my nemesis birds, but while there, I also discovered a Great Blue Heron dining upon an invasive aquarium catfish. My heart still sunk, because where one finds the Limpkin, the Snail Kite is not far behind.