Ja Morant is Eventually Going to Posterize Rudy Gobert, Right?

Ja Morant is an electric force on the basketball court and can dunk from just about anywhere on just about anyone. He's still coming into his own as a well-rounded offensive threat, too, which is downright frightening. Even while only shooting 2-of-7 from three last night in Game 2 of the Grizzlies' playoff series against the Jazz, Morant finished with 47 points because of his relentless drives into the paint.

Utah is a particularly difficult matchup for Morant because they boast multi-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who has evolved into one of the best paint protectors the league has seen this century. He's so good at blocking shots that his mere presence acts as a deterrent for even the best of players, forcing passes and turnovers in the restricted area when guys would usually just go up and force the defender to make a play.

Morant is fearless and will not be deterred in the same way. He darted into the paint over and over last night, drawing numerous fouls and converting 11 of his 16 shots from that area. He also did what very few try to do and went up to hammer home a dunk on Rudy Gobert. He was unsuccessful.

Through the first two games of the series, Morant has been absolutely fearless in this regard. He doesn't care that Gobert has the hardware or the accolades. He's going to try to dunk on him.

Therefore, the law of averages suggests Morant is eventually going to do it, right? It would be a thunderous moment, especially if it happens in Memphis. The young buck slamming all over the NBA's best rim protector would be incredible. We want it. We need it.

Part of the reason Gobert is so rarely posterized is the fact that he's good enough to block most shots in his area, of course. But the aforementioned fear factor of seeing Gobert in the paint plays a big role in that, too. Morant is completely immune to it. That ends up being half the battle. Eventually, Morant is going to catch Gobert flat-footed or coming at him from the wrong angle. Then the NBA Twitter world will go up in flames.

It will be glorious. Let's hope he can pull it off before the young Grizzlies fall to these juggernaut Jazz.