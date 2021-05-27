Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Texan Andy Roddick nets famous investors and renowned master distiller for new bourbon

By Trey Gutierrez
Posted by 
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For Austin-based Tennis superstar Andy Roddick, years of preparation have all been leading to this moment. No, it’s not the final match of the U.S. Open, nor is it a star-studded gala for the athlete’s nonprofit foundation. Right now, at this cozily lit cocktail speakeasy in the heart of downtown Austin, Roddick is finally stepping into his latest role: one the city’s newest bourbon moguls.

houston.culturemap.com
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendra Scott
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distiller#Football#Texan#Field Of Dreams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Sportsatptour.com

Murray, Roddick Join Swiatek's Growing Fan Club

Former No. 1s are the latest ATP major champions to swing Swiatek’s praises. Iga Swiatek's fan club continues to grow, and Monday night it expanded to include two of the ATP Tour's most iconic major champions and former No.1s: Andy Murray and Andy Roddick. The defending champion was playing her...
Celebritieswphm.net

Simone Biles poses with mom, sister for Athleta 'Power of We' campaign

(NEW YORK) — Athleta debuted its first major campaign with Simone Biles on Wednesday, and it’s centered around those nearest and dearest to her. The retailer’s latest “The Power of We” launch, shot in Biles’ hometown of Spring, Texas, captures portraits of the gymnast alongside her mother, sister, teammates and coaches.
NFLSports Illustrated

Richard Bland, the Unlikeliest of U.S. Open Contenders, Shows the Greatness of Golf

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – When the U.S. Open leader struck his final tee shot of the day, there were 40 people watching, including media, fellow players, caddies and the leader himself. Richard Bland looked like a man who did not expect anybody to be paying attention to him. He was unshaven. He wore a hat from his home club, The Wisley in Surrey, U.K., because no company has offered Bland to sponsor his hat. He finished his round like a man who did not care if anybody was paying attention to him.