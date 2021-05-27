Texan Andy Roddick nets famous investors and renowned master distiller for new bourbon

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – When the U.S. Open leader struck his final tee shot of the day, there were 40 people watching, including media, fellow players, caddies and the leader himself. Richard Bland looked like a man who did not expect anybody to be paying attention to him. He was unshaven. He wore a hat from his home club, The Wisley in Surrey, U.K., because no company has offered Bland to sponsor his hat. He finished his round like a man who did not care if anybody was paying attention to him.