Texan Andy Roddick nets famous investors and renowned master distiller for new bourbon
For Austin-based Tennis superstar Andy Roddick, years of preparation have all been leading to this moment. No, it’s not the final match of the U.S. Open, nor is it a star-studded gala for the athlete’s nonprofit foundation. Right now, at this cozily lit cocktail speakeasy in the heart of downtown Austin, Roddick is finally stepping into his latest role: one the city’s newest bourbon moguls.houston.culturemap.com