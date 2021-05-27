Cancel
Hilton Impresario "Twice the Perks" at select properties through 12/31/21

By Nick Reyes
Frequent Miler
Frequent Miler
 9 days ago
In this morning’s post outlining hotel booking programs that offer elite-like perks without elite status, I noted a promotion being offered by Hilton Impresario at select properties for stays through December 31, 2021. However, I thought it might have gotten buried in that post and some readers may have missed it, so I thought it was worth its own quick post for those interested Hilton is offering “Twice the Perks” at select properties when you book a stay of at least two nights — which includes a $200 hotel credit, free breakfast for 2, and double Hilton points. This promotion has been on for months, but it just came to my attention during a presentation by Michael Trager of Travel Zork and Michael Friedman at Frequent Traveler University last weekend and it looks like a potentially great deal.

