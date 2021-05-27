Hilton Impresario “Twice the Perks” at select properties through 12/31/21

Lodging Brands that Provide Complimentary Hotel Breakfast for Everyone. Points and miles enthusiasts a very passionate about a variety of travel aspects. Hotel breakfast is just one example. Hilton’s temporary breakfast benefit change for elites has most recently and clearly illustrated this. Many let breakfast dictate which property they pick – I’m in this group, sometimes. Some ignore breakfast. Many others fluctuate in between those two extremes. Regardless, we can all be correct for our own situations. Let’s be friends here! With that foundation, today I’m stepping through the “free for all” complimentary hotel breakfast options currently available with the big chains. This exercise provided me with some great reminders – perhaps some of you will benefit, as well. I’m presenting these options in no particular order, as is my general tendency. After each brand, I’ll comment on my experiences, as well.