A state government shutdown in Minnesota this year wouldn’t just be pretty bad. It would be very, very, very bad.

By Peter Callaghan
MinnPost
 8 days ago
The last time Minnesota state government was shut down as a result of budget brinkmanship, most of Minnesota state government didn’t shut down. It was 2011, and about 80 percent of government functions were considered essential during the 20-day shutdown and ordered funded by the Ramsey County district court, according to an after-action report written by Minnesota Management and Budget.

