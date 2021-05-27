2021 Toyota Highlander: Is the XSE Trim Level Worth It?

Don’t call it a comeback—the 4Runner’s been here for years. And you’d know it to look at the thing, with its burly, last-decade styling, its big, naturally aspirated V-6, and a transmission with an improbably low number of gears (five) for something that shares the road with the likes of the Tesla Model S. The 4Runner is purpose-built for off-roading, and it’s so numb and wandering on paved surfaces that it’s best for drivers who spend much of their time off the beaten path. There, buyers may be glad of its plastic-laden interior because it’ll be easy to clean when mud inevitably makes its way inside. The 4Runner is missing plenty of modern creature comforts and doesn’t have the comprehensive active safety tech that’s standard in so many other Toyotas, but it’s outfitted for rock crawling and dirt-track cruising like nothing else this side of a Jeep Wrangler.