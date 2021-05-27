Cancel
Interesting facts about Memorial Day

By Shoppers Weekly
theshoppersweekly.com
 5 days ago

Each year on the last Monday of May, Americans celebrate Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a federal holiday that honors and mourns American military personnel who died while performing their duties in service to the United States Armed Forces. Memorial Day has a rich history and one that's worth revisiting...

theshoppersweekly.com
U.S. PoliticsRiverhead News-Review

Editorial: Honoring those who served and died for their country

President Biden has set a timeline to pull American forces out of Afghanistan, where 2,312 U.S. military personnel have lost their lives. On Monday, Americans will honor the unselfish men and women who lost their lives wearing an American uniform in all of our wars. Their lives were not given in vain, because they answered the call and gave, as Abraham Lincoln said, “the last full measure of devotion” to their country.
Festivalcassville-democrat.com

Bob Mitchell: Sobering facts and thoughts for Memorial Day

During the springtime, comes an observance that is highly important to the American public. It is Memorial Day, a day designated basically to honor those who died for their country in military action of one of the nation’s conflicts. At the same time people choose to honor those who served, or could have been wounded in their service, or those who were among the more fortunate and came home unscathed.
Celebrationscentralfloridalifestyle.com

Memorial Day: 10 Fast Facts That You Should Know

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer for many. Every year, families and friends gather to enjoy a day filled with backyard barbeques, parades, and road trips. Aabove all else, it’s a day to honor those who died while in service to the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration...
FestivalRepublic

Remember Gulf War veterans this Memorial Day

Due to COVID, from which thankfully we are emerging with life getting back to normal, a few anniversaries were almost forgotten about in today’s media. This includes the 30th anniversary of the Gulf War, which came to define my generation of veterans. I don’t pretend to be a combat veteran,...
FestivalTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Day is about remembering all war dead

Memorial Day is one of America's most solemn and patriotic days. It is a sacred day to all war veterans. Monday’s day of remembrance honors America's patriots who gave what President Abraham Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion." Their ultimate sacrifice serves as a constant reminder of the...
FestivalUkiah Daily Journal

In Our Opinion: Remember their sacrifice on Memorial Day

Honor, reverence and remembrance. Those are the true purposes of Memorial Day. Hard as it may be for some to grasp, those concepts are far more important than picnics or “blow out sales” on furniture, mattresses or automobiles. Memorial Day is about remembering those who died for our freedom. That’s...
PoliticsFox News

Memorial Day: 5 things you didn't know about the holiday

With many Americans fully vaccinated and lockdown restrictions being lifted, this year's Memorial Day is probably going to be very exciting. Typically, the holiday is a great reason for people to kick off their summer with a backyard BBQ or a trip to the beach, although it's likely this year's celebrations will involve gathering with friends and family members that haven't been together in person for over a year.
Politicstheohiostar.com

Commentary: Conservatives and Republicans Must Reclaim Memorial Day

In the face of the Far Left’s attempts to rewrite American history through the now-discredited 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory, Republicans and conservatives must reclaim the key dates and events in American history and there is no better place to start than Memorial Day 2021. Memorial Day was created...
Politicsmarginalrevolution.com

Icelandic fact of the day

This passage concerns the U.S. occupation during World War II:. At its peak, the occupation of Iceland would include the equivalent, statistically speaking, of 55 million foreign troops occupying the United States based on 1940 populations. There were nearly fifty thousand men and dozens of female nurses, equaling about 40 percent of Icelanders.
SocietyArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: What we remember this Memorial Day

While it's unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America's Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, Scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It's good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation's memory, as did their cause.
Politicslibertysentinel.org

Memorial Day: Honoring American Heroes of Courage, Sacrifice, & Faith

Memorial Day in America, as an annual observance, can be traced back to the end of the Civil War, a war in which over a half-million died. Southern women scattered spring flowers on graves of both northern Union and southern Confederate soldiers. Many places claimed to have held the original...
MilitaryPortsmouth Times

Of friends and freedom

Though my life has been blessed by many a good friend, it is at this time of year I fondly give pause to thank God for one of my dearest… Lieutenant Colonial Vance Huston. This brave American proudly served 23 years in the United States Marine Corps. He heroically flew...
Kansas StateTexarkana Gazette

Today in History for 5-31

Today is Monday, May 31, the 151st day of 2021. There are 214 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day. On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
Festivalntvhoustonnews.com

Military sacrifice is honored in the U.S. on Memorial Day

Americans turned out throughout the country on Memorial Day on Monday (May 31) to honor the nation’s military personnel who lost their lives in service. In Los Angeles, hundreds of flags appeared on graves throughout the Los Angeles National Cemetery. In Doylestown, Pennsylvania, the U.S.’s oldest Memorial Day parade returned...
Festivaldailynewsen.com

Memorial Day memories: The Guts of war correspondents

Daniel was a buddy. He expired in 2006. Webb was a role model and afterwards, mentor. She expired in 2007. I understood Galloway, interviewed for this particular piece, from his mythical combat accounts. The word"guts" is derived from the Latin"cor," or center. Courage takes center, emotionally and physically. Moral courage...
FestivalAPG of Wisconsin

Memorial Day and veterans, in the words of some memorable quotes

When I was a child I was helping my uncle, a veteran of World War II, move some belongings, including an old trunk. In that trunk, neatly folded, was the uniform he had worn as a United States Marine. I asked him why he kept it so many years. His reply was one I now think many soldiers would echo.
Kansas StateHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for May 31

On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died. On May 31:. In 1578, the Christian...
Arlington, INConnersville News-Examiner

Biden honors war dead at Arlington, implores nation to heal

ARLINGTON, Va. — President Joe Biden honored America’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground and extolling the sacrifices of the fallen for the pursuit of democracy, “the soul of America.”. Biden invoked the iconic battles of history and...