Archaeological Research To Be Conducted At Webster Field

On Wednesday 26 May, the Executive Board of the University of Sheffield decided to close the Department of Archaeology after just five days of deliberating a report that they have refused to release. It’s been stated that two very select elements of our teaching in osteology and cultural heritage will be retained and moved into other faculties, but divorced from a relevant department they will surely wither and die. If carried through, this would end half a century of archaeology’s teaching at Sheffield. The decision was made despite the concerns raised by members of the Houses of Parliament and Lords, city councillors, heritage organisations, academics worldwide, and over 40,000 ordinary people who have so far signed an online petition. On one level, what has happened at Sheffield is an entirely ‘local’ event. The University is currently undergoing a highly controversial reorganisation, breaking down the traditional academic disciplines and restructuring them into centres of ‘excellence’ (yes, that awful and extremely outdated buzzword). Apparently, archaeology simply does not fit into this new model.