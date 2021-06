Rookie quarterbacks rarely enter the NFL with sky-high expectations surrounding them before they take a professional snap, even No. 1 overall picks. With this in mind, there have been very few quarterback prospects and top picks like Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The football prodigy has been tabbed as the next great quarterback prospect since before he was a high school senior, and he didn't disappoint at the college stage as he led Clemson to 29 consecutive victories to start his career and a 34-2 (.944) record as a starter.