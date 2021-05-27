Attorney General Frosh Charges Prince George’s County Pharmacist For Allegedly Operating A Pill Mill

BALTIMORE, Md. – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that Aloysius Ikuni Okei, 61, of Bowie was charged in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County with Medicaid Fraud, Theft, and 239 counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. Okei, a licensed pharmacist, owned and operated Family Choice Pharmacy, Inc., an independent retail pharmacy located at 8313 Annapolis Road in New Carrollton. It is alleged that beginning in October 2013 and continuing through the present, Okei knowingly filled fraudulent prescriptions and dispensed controlled dangerous substances including oxycodone and alprazolam to customers who presented the fraudulent prescriptions, many of whom were Medicaid recipients. Okei would at times submit claims for payment to Medicaid for filling the fraudulent prescriptions, and would also take cash from the customers, sometimes as much as $450 for filling those prescriptions, even though the cost of the medication was covered by Medicaid.