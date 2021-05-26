For the People Act addresses voting issues

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the City of Cumberland, Maryland, created under Zoning Ordinance No, 3607, will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM, for the purpose of hearing the following appeal as provided under Section 25-175(b) of the Zoning Ordinance. The case file and staff report for the appeal may be inspected at the Community Development Office in the basement of City Hall between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Interested parties are encouraged to attend the virtual public hearing and may find the meeting details on the City of Cumberland website, or may submit comments to Morgan Alban, GIS Specialist, at morgan.alban@cumberlandmd.gov or 301-759-6609.