Cumberland, MD

For the People Act addresses voting issues

Cumberland Times-News
 15 days ago

Senate Bill 1, called the For the People Act, addresses voting issues that concern all of us and that we should all support. Clearly, being able to vote, being sure that are votes are counted, and having confidence that the voting process works accurately and securely are important to all eligible voters. This bill addresses all of these in the following ways: It expands voter registration, including automatic and same-day registration, and voting access (vote-by-mail and early voting). It limits removing voters from voting rolls and, importantly, creates an independent commission to carry out congressional redistricting.

www.times-news.com
