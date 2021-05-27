Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Ticks Are Horrifying…Here Are Natural Repellent Remedies You Need This Summer!

By Shannon Holly
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I just went for a hike with my husband Tony which took a bit of convincing. I've shared this with you before, but I'm on the fence about too much nature. Tony really wanted to go so I decided that he was the only person in my world that I would risk getting a tick for. Before going, I googled some homemade tick repellent recipes like a good girl scout and I thought I would share.

mybeachradio.com
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Romano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jojoba Oil#Peppermint Oil#Eucalyptus Oil#Citronella Oil#Ticks#Tea Tree Oil#Baby Shoes#Point#Lbi#Repellent Recipes#Peppermint Essential Oils#Eucalyptus Essential Oil#Exposed Skin#Citronella Essential Oil#Organic Neem Oil#Almond Oil#Dogs#Lyme Disease#Shake#Pant Cuffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Recipes
Related
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Fight Seasonal Dog Allergies With These Natural Remedies

Doggie itching like crazy? Here are six natural home allergy remedies for dogs. Nothing breaks my heart more than having to put a cone on a pup due to their scratching. I understand that dogs can get allergy symptoms too and feel dreadful throughout the day. Sneezing and itchy skin is no fun at all! Dog allergies can occur seasonally, just like our allergies. If your fur baby is suffering from seasonal allergies, it's time to offer them a natural home allergy remedy for dogs.
LifestylePosted by
GreenMatters

Natural Ways to Repel Ticks This Season

As the weather gets nicer, people tend to spend more time in the great outdoors. In rural and suburban areas, that can mean spending more time in tick-friendly habitats. Most people know how to spot a tick and keep them away, but with tick numbers on the rise and serious diseases like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever out there, finding effective tick repellents has become extremely important. Luckily, these all-natural tick repellents are great at keeping the little buggers at bay.
Animalsfavecrafts.com

Natural Plant Spray To Repel Bugs

"Learn how to make an easy plant spray to repel bugs from your plants. Use this on indoor plants or outdoor plants. Just spray once a week to keep bugs from eating your plant's leaves. This is an easy recipe with just two ingredients. I used lemongrass essential oil, but I also have some suggestions for other oils to use. You can also add liquid castile soap, and I have information about that and why I prefer it to dish soap."
Petsvpr.org

Noticing More Ticks On Your Dog This Year? Here's What You Need To Know.

If you think you’re noticing more ticks than normal this spring, you may be on to something. But fear not, because these aren’t the ticks that carry Lyme disease. Experts say the species that’s having a big year is the American dog tick. Woof!. “They’re bigger, they’re easy to see...
LifestylePosted by
FIRST For Women

The 5 Best Essential Oils to Naturally Repel Ticks

Warm weather is here, calling us all to get out and enjoy nature. Unfortunately, icky creepy crawlies also got the message. Ticks are an especially annoying summertime foe, but there’s no need to cover ourselves in heavy chemicals to avoid them. Instead, there are some powerful essential oils we can rely on to repel ticks.
AnimalsKIII TV3

VERIFY: Lavender is an effective, natural mosquito repellent

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're a so-called mosquito magnet, the pests are already attacking your beautiful skin, leaving itchy, red welts as evidence of their antics. It's only late May, but North Carolina mosquitoes are out in full force. WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus battles the tiny beasts every year,...
Kidsecowatch.com

7 Educational Nature Activities for Kids You Can Do at Home This Summer

After a year of learning from behind a screen, it's time for some outdoor play this summer. It's widely accepted that spending time in nature has unparalleled benefits for children; kids who play outdoors are happier, more attentive, and less anxious than those who spend more time indoors. Being in nature builds confidence and creativity, reduces stress, and teaches responsibility to children – and, that time outdoors can also incorporate educational activities that help children feel excited about science and the wonders of the natural world, instilling in them a lifelong environmental ethic. Hands-on activity and play will teach them about our planet in ways not possible from merely learning in a classroom (or a Zoom screen).
Sportscookvita.com

Athlete’s Foot: Effective Natural Remedies and Tips

Athlete’s foot is a common fungal infection, which usually appears between the toes. The affected skin may be red, itchy, dry, scaly, blistered or cracked. It is not usually serious but needs to be treated to stop it spreading to some other parts of the body or even other people.
HealthKilgore News Herald

Get the tips! Stop the ticks. Use Repellent.

Planning a weekend adventure? Before camping, hiking, or just playing outdoors, make preventing tick bites with insect repellent part of your plans. For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/GetTipsStopTicks. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy:. This video can also be viewed at.
HealthNews 12

Grab the bug repellant - tick season is back on Long Island

As COVID restrictions ease and more people head outdoors, there are new concerns about an old problem - tick season. Spring is tick season on Long Island, and experts say now is the time the tiny nymph ticks really bite in the Northeast. Lyme disease is a major concern, since...
Healthcalifornianewstimes.com

Experts predict this summer will be a ‘tick time bomb.’ Here’s how to stay safe

Robustness for doctors to diagnose tick-induced diseases. >> IT IS >> About the size of sesame seeds. It’s really hard to find. DAJI: Deer ticks may be small, but their bites are very harmful to humans >> We have recorded more than 3000 cases of Lyme disease positive reaction in the state. The estimate is that Nate Diaz is 10 times lower than the actual number. DAJI: DNR’s Michael Hilstrom states that symptoms of Lyme disease can include fever and fatigue. >> Many symptoms are, to be honest, similar. Therefore, this is a difficult time to try and diagnose some of these pandemic symptoms. DAJI: The most prominent symptom is a rash >> Classic system –Lyme disease symptom –The Lyme disease symptom is a balsey rash. It occurs in about 70-80% of people. Tick: Other Wisconsin tick species include both tree ticks and ticks, which can spread the heat of Rocky Mountain spotted flies after an outdoor adventure. On high heat. It drives him unkilled. DAJI: Summer is still more than 40 days away. Mites are still a spring issue >> Prefer any temperature from 70 to 90 degrees. They seem to be really humid. However, they can basically be found at any time of the year. DAJI: Franklin, DAJI.
Animalscwbradio.com

Fight The Deer Tick Bite This Summer

Fight the bite of the lyme disease bearing deer tick this summer. If one does bite you, remove it right away. WRN reports that Rebecca Osborn is vectorborne disease epidemiologist with the state Department of Health Services and she says "All you need is a pair of tweezers. Just pull it out with a steady pressure. Once you've removed the tick, you want to wash the area with soap and water. And monitor that location for the development of a rash in the next month."
Louisiana State965kvki.com

Best Mosquito Repellents to Get You Through a Louisiana Summer

Consumer Reports released their top five mosquito repellants of 2020, and what is crazy is that nothing really changed in 2021. With so many of us planning to finally go out and enjoy our summer, it's probably best that we make plans to bathe in mosquito repellent that actually works. Leave it to folks in the south to be more scared of mosquitos than they are of alligators.
Skin Caremomblogsociety.com

Suffering From Skin Irritation? Try These 4 Natural Remedies

Living with irritated skin is no easy ride, and for many people, it’s like living with a bad tooth. You can always feel it, you’re always thinking about it, and it’s basically stopping you from living the life you want to live because you can’t help but focus on anything else. This is why so many people are on the hunt for a solution and remedy that works.
Diseases & TreatmentsMommypotamus

Natural Home Remedies for Heartburn

The sky is blue, racecar spelled backwards is still racecar, and in most cases heartburn is caused by low stomach acid, not high. Yes, seriously. After testing thousands of heartburn patients at his Tahoma Clinic, Jonathan Wright, M.D., concluded that excess stomach acid is not the problem in over 90% of cases. (1)
LifestylePosted by
The Daily Meal

The 4 Essential Grilling Tools You Need This Summer

Grilling in the summer— when the weather is warm and the drinks are cold— is one of life’ s simple and oh-so-lovely pleasures. Grilled chicken, homemade burgers, corn on the cob and a pitcher of something delicious and refreshing all add up to a great time. But in order to make some of your summer favorites, having access to a grill and grilling tools is important.