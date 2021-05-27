Cancel
Shiawassee County, MI

Shiawassee County Fair queen pageant announced

Argus Press
 11 days ago

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The 2021 Shiawassee County Fair queen pageant will look a little different this year, organizers said. “We are excited to announce that the pageant will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7. This event will kick off the Aug. 8-14 Shiawassee County Fair,” officials said in a press release. “The newly crowned fair queen and her attendant will reign over the 2021 fair season and represent the Shiawassee County Fair throughout the year until the 2022 fair. This change mirrors how many fairs throughout Michigan crown their royalty. It also ensures that the 2021 Shiawassee County Fair queen and attendant have all the experiences of parades and events that their predecessors had in prior years.”

