Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Costco to Open July 21

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCostco announced on its website this week that its first store in Arkansas, announced in April 2020, will finally open at 16901 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock at 10 a.m. July 21. The publicly traded retailer headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, has been developing for months a 165,000-SF warehouse store on...

www.arkansasbusiness.com
