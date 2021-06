How does one recount the life of Frank Patrick Cassidy? Career criminal hardly scratches the surface. He was arrested for the first time at age 11. While in reform school, he learned how to play the cornet, which enabled him to join a circus and head west. He became a cowboy. He fought as a soldier of fortune in Mexico. Once, during one of the many times he was in jail, he wrote a song that was eventually published on World War I American Red Cross postcards.