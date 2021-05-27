Super Moon Photos by Ric Rosow

May 26th was the 2nd and final Super Moon for 2021. I attempted a similar shot for the Super Full Moon in April up in Grand Marais. I consulted with Dr. Mike Shaw (https://www.mikeshawphotography.com/cvbio), an award winning astrophotographer, author, speaker, and teacher on finding just the right location in Grand Marais where the moon would rise up over the lighthouse. Clouds in Grand Marais prevented me from photographing the Super Moon in April on the day it was full. I did capture a nearly full moon early in the morning two days later. My wife was awakened at 3:30 a.m. by the light from the moon shining into our hotel room. She woke me from a deep sleep and I spent the next several hours photographing the moon in several locations. This was a waning gibbous moon The moon over a downtown building turned out to be the best and closest to what I had hoped for. By the time I reached that location, some clouds had moved in, giving the moon a soft and pink hue.