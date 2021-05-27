Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Super Moon Photos by Ric Rosow

By Local Leader, Writer: Keno Evol, Founder, Executive Director, Black Table Arts
millcitytimes.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26th was the 2nd and final Super Moon for 2021. I attempted a similar shot for the Super Full Moon in April up in Grand Marais. I consulted with Dr. Mike Shaw (https://www.mikeshawphotography.com/cvbio), an award winning astrophotographer, author, speaker, and teacher on finding just the right location in Grand Marais where the moon would rise up over the lighthouse. Clouds in Grand Marais prevented me from photographing the Super Moon in April on the day it was full. I did capture a nearly full moon early in the morning two days later. My wife was awakened at 3:30 a.m. by the light from the moon shining into our hotel room. She woke me from a deep sleep and I spent the next several hours photographing the moon in several locations. This was a waning gibbous moon The moon over a downtown building turned out to be the best and closest to what I had hoped for. By the time I reached that location, some clouds had moved in, giving the moon a soft and pink hue.

millcitytimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Moon#The Super Full Moon#Grand Marais
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Footprint in the moon dust: original space photos will be auctioned

Space photos from the beginnings of space travel will be auctioned online from June 20th by the auction house Ketter Kunst. The 377 original photos from the collection of Victor Martin-Malburet from Paris were taken between 1958 and 1972. Famous astronauts such as John Glenn, Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong photographed each other, as did the breathtaking views of the moon and earth. Many of the images commissioned by the US space agency NASA are iconic, such as the footprint in the dust of the moon. The auction house Ketterer Kunst in Munich speaks of the artistic legacy of the pioneers in space: “The photos capture the moment in which science fiction becomes reality.”
Astronomylifeinbrunswickcounty.com

Voyage to the Moon

An exciting new adventure game at Ingram Planetarium offers an escape room experience like no other!. Ingram Planetarium has a new interactive, game-based program that lets players voyage to the moon and complete fun and interactive missions to save their lunar outpost. Perfect for adventurers age 8 and older, it is a great way for children and adults to explore what it might be like for future lunar explorers on the moon’s surface.
Astronomyastrobin.com

Moon - Clavius

I was out lastnight and shot many different video's of the moon with this being just one of them. I always love to look at the moon and this crater is probably my most favorite one to look at. After processing this image originally I had some artifacts that @andreatasselli...
AstronomyPosted by
Glamour

Forget the Super Blood Moon—We’re About to Get a Strawberry Moon

It was only a month ago that I professed my undying love for the super blood moon, and now—believe it or not—I’ve moved on. In my defense, how am I supposed to stay loyal when a strawberry moon is predicted to rise this Thursday? During Pride, no less? Below, find the answers to all your questions about the strawberry moon, but please respect the fact that we’re dating.
Astronomymeteorologistmark.com

A beautiful Moon

The Moon isn’t quite full yet, but it sure is close to it! Step out and take a look up if you can. Even before it’s even completely dark outside, it’s quite the sight to look up and see!. Just step out, look eastward, and then up. You can’t miss...
Astronomyconsciousreminder.com

Tonight’s Full Super Moon In Capricorn Will Inspire Us To Strive For Better Goals

The 2021 Full Moon in Capricorn will dilute the intensity of the eclipse season and light up our emotional foundations. In addition, we can also expect some grave questions that require us to review them at close quarters. We will be faced with questions about whether this is supportive towards us and if it will lay out a clear path leading to our goals.
AstronomyAllure

Why the Super Strawberry Full Moon in Capricorn Is So Important

There's a full moon in Capricorn coming on Thursday, June 24, and it's one of the most powerful astrological days of the year. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, call it the "strawberry moon" because it happens around the same time that berries are ready to be gathered. Full moons are a powerful time for manifestation, culmination, and the realization of our goals. Here's more about the Full Strawberry Moon, plus how to spend it.
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

What Can Anyone See That In the Night Sky In The Week that? Mars, Saturn, And A ‘Super Summer Strawberry Moon’ Sparkle In The Twilight

That each Monday, I highlight the celestial peaks for the coming week during the northern hemisphere (mid-northern latitudes), but make sure to check out my main feed for more in-depth articles on stargazing, astronomy, eclipses, and more. This is all about the “Super Strawberries Moon” this week. It’s the first, biggest, and brightest thunderstorm of the summer, and it’s also the lowest-hanging, so it would have an enormous influence. On Thursday, before it rises in the east. Take a few nights before that to look for bright Venus in the west after sunset, and also some Mars as it crosses through the Beehive Cluster; it will be directly in front of the starry sight on Wednesday, but if it’s clear, get clients eyes on any night either side if it’s clear—stargazers must take their chances.
AstronomyScience Focus

Strawberry supermoon: Full Moon photos from around the world

On 24 June, the much-talked about Strawberry Moon graced the sky around the world. The sixth full Moon of 2021 didn’t disappoint, with photographers around the world capturing some astonishing images. The Strawberry Moon is the largest full Moon of 2021, and the last supermoon of the year. The Moon’s...
AstronomyPosted by
NBC Chicago

Strawberry Moon

According to astronomers, the final “Supermoon” of 2021 will take place on Thursday night in the Northern Hemisphere, and the next one won’t take place for nearly a year.
Astronomyasc-csa.gc.ca

Indigenous Moon

Every culture on the face of the Earth sees the Moon in a very unique way and each has stories about the Moon and its various faces, that it shows us throughout the month. Throughout the Americas, the Moon and the Sun were very central to the people's lives. Both the Moon and the Sun held prominent places in the lives, beliefs, ceremonies and understandings of the people.