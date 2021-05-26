COVID-19 craziness proves that Einstein was right
One of Albert Einstein’s many aphorisms, “three great forces rule the world: stupidity, fear and greed,” is particularly apt in the COVID era. Our government’s duty is to warn the public of a possible pandemic and recommend precautions. However, the initial COVID tactic was to strike fear into our hearts and minds. The constant display of COVID “cases” on the nightly news suggested certain death awaited those who ventured out of their homes.www.times-news.com