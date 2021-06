Some of my newly met friends may not have had the pleasure of meeting my mother face to face before she departed this earth and went on to glory. She was a praying woman who was a talented writer, quick witted and very endearing to anyone who met her. If she had been born in another time I am very certain she would have invented the game of Scrabble. She loved words and was even known to use the four letter variety on occasion. Even though she was a preacher’s wife.