Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Wilton’s Music Hall is finally reopening this week

By Kmccabe
Time Out Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilton’s is a grand dame of an entertainment venue. It’s known as the ‘world’s oldest surviving music hall’, and the East End beauty has really seen some things. It opened in 1859, was destroyed by a fire in 1877, then East London Methodist Mission owned it for a bit, and by the late 1950s, the building was being used as a rag-sorting warehouse. At one point Spike Milligan and some other fans of Wilton’s stepped in to help save it, and after a long period of remaining derelict, the hall underwent repairs and gradually reopened for performances in the late 1990s. Then it had a huge £4 million revamp and officially reopened as a functioning music hall in 2015.

www.timeout.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Milligan
Person
Nina Simone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Musicals#Theatre#Open Fire#Methodist#Scaramouche Jones#Morgan West#This Week#Repairs#Dark Clownery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lockdown
Related
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

A Surreal Night at Seattle's First Music Venue to Reopen

“It’s like a sneeze guard,” the young, ponytailed guy says. He has not yet finished the tallboy of Seattle Cider in front of him, and is engaging in something like a live music tradition: bantering with the band. The band is indeed behind a something like a sneeze guard, a plexiglass wall at the edge of the stage, but it makes the musicians look less like a salad bar spread and more like a museum exhibit, something walled off and protected from the sticky intimacies of public life—the breath, the touch, the droplet.
Tallahassee, FLwfsu.org

Music And Magic Mark Blue Tavern's Reopening

Live music is back at Midtown Tallahassee's Blue Tavern. After being shuttered for more than a year due to COVID, the little bistro is again bringing in the crowds, with a bit of social distancing thrown in. Even with a more spread-out layout, Blue Tavern owner Carrie Hamby had a...
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Three well-loved Austin music venues reopening this week

Three of Austin's most well-loved music venues are making a comeback, and some see the re-openings as a sure sign the pandemic is winding down in Austin. This week The Saxon Pub, The Continental Club, and Mohawk are all celebrating their grand re-openings-- something the venues and their patrons have waited more than a year to see.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

May Festival continues at Music Hall

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the oldest choral festivals in America continues at Cincinnati Music Hall over the weekend. May Festival performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The program includes works by Mahler, Schubert, and Benjamin Britten. Performers will be spread out on stage. Concerts...
Bridgeport, CTConnecticut Post

Bridgeport's Acoustic changes name to Park City Music Hall

After being purchased in March by the owners of Harborview Market, Bridgeport's Acoustic is undergoing a name change. The Torres family announced that the longtime Bridgeport music venue will be called the Park City Music Hall —a nod to the nickname for the city of Bridgeport. "We considered a myriad...
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Chapel Hart in Concert at White Oak Music Hall

Experience the harmonies of country music vocal group from Mississippi, Chapel Hart, at White Oak Music Hall. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities. The safest way to enjoy this and many...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Philly’s Dell Music Center reopens for the summer season

The Dell Music Center is reopening for the summer 2021 season, city officials announced Monday. Nestled in East Fairmount Park, the Dell Music Center hosts concerts, community events, and commencements. The open-air amphitheater managed by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation traditionally operates from June through October. But this year, the former...
San Francisco, CASFist

'Hamilton' Will Return With Four-Week Run to Reopen SF's Orpheum Theater

Hamilton is returning to the San Francisco theater this August where it was still being performed last March before the pandemic shut down all theaters on and off Broadway. While Broadway shows are planning their restarts in mid-September, San Francisco will beat them to reopening with an August 10 restart for Hamilton. BroadwaySF, the organization formerly known as SHN, announced the reopening of Hamilton on Tuesday, and tickets for the limited, four-week run go on sale Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
Wilton, CTNorwalk Hour

Wilton's Weir Farm Art series episode 15 now available

Episode 15 of the “Weir Farm Artist-In-Residence Reflections: Creating During The Pandemic” video series recently premiered on Friday, May 21. The episode of the series features 1999 artist-in-residence Lorna Rtiz. Alumni of the program join the staff of the national historic park during each episode of the series, where the...
Entertainmentsfcv.org

Walt Disney Concert Hall to Reopen at End of Month

Walt Disney Concert Hall is reopening this month, but not with the orchestra you might expect. Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra will play the first live concert at the venue since pandemic restrictions halted performances in March 2020. LACO and Music Director Jaime Martín take the stage June 26. They’ll be...
Musickawarthanow.com

Gilmour Street Music Hall

Rob and Annie Davis host house concerts at Gilmour Street Music Hall, their residential home. There is very limited seating at each concert (approximately 30 seats). Donations for the musicians must be provided in advance of each concert.
MusicCleveland Scene

Live Music Returns to the Rock Hall in July

Truly committed to supporting live music and the local music scene, the Rock Hall just announced its summer schedule of live music and programming. “Our summer lineup of live music and programming gives fans and families a chance to experience the power of rock & roll at our remarkable lakefront location. We are grateful to have incredible partners like PNC that help us deliver these experiences,” says Greg Harris, CEO & President, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a press release.
Asheville, NCthelaurelofasheville.com

Isis Music Hall Resumes Lawn Concert Series

Isis Music Hall begins its weekly lawn concerts this month, bringing to its outdoor dining area and stage a wealth of genres, including New Orleans roots rock from Dave Jordan & The NIA (June 3); blues, funk and soul from Jesse Barry & The Jam (June 10); the Asheville vibes of CaroMia Tiller and Rahm Mandelkorn (June 17); and Chapel Hill’s indie-folk band Honey Magpie (June 24). Shows will be held at 7 p.m. if weather permits. Lawn concerts are being presented in a dinner-and-concert format in order to adhere to distancing rules. Reservations for dinner may be made in advance by phone.
Festivalnny360.com

Remington Festival to be staged, finally

OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum is ready to host its sixth annual Remington Festival after COVID-19 caused a delay. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19 at the Frederic Remington Art Museum with a $5 admission fee. “We’ll be having lots...
La Grande, ORLa Grande Observer

EOU's alfresco Music Week wraps up

LA GRANDE — The sounds of live jazz, classical, show tunes and calypso music have been wafting across the campus of Eastern Oregon University this week from the makeshift stage at the steps of Loso Hall. The first-ever outdoor Eastern Oregon University Music Week began May 24 and on the...
Collegestncc.edu

Target Date for Templin Hall Reopening is Fall 2022

The roof over a section of Templin Hall collapsed April 5, but there were no injuries. Renovations to Templin Hall on Thomas Nelson Community College’s Hampton campus could be done in time for the fall 2022 semester. That’s according to a recent report by the vice president of finance and administration.
ArtsAnchorage Press

Bird Creek Craft Fair this weekend

Lots to find at the Bird Creek Craft Fair. Metal garden and yard art. Fused glass window and wall hangings, vases, nightlights, plant stakes and more. Pottery mugs and bowls. Forged hooks, handles, racks, hatchets and Damascus knives. Handmade soaps. Wooden bowls. Paintings, prints and cards. Painted rocks. Homemade cookies. Something for everyone. Take a drive down beautiful Turnagain Arm and stop by Whispering Bird Studio at 158 Whispering Bird Lane in Bird Creek. Enjoy a cookie while visiting with the artists. See you there! Saturday May 29 through Monday May 31. 10am - 6pm all 3 days. For more information call Laura @ 907-653-1926.
Oxford, MSpanolian.com

Malco’s Oxford Studio Cinema location to reopen this week

Later this week, both of Oxford’s Malco Theatre locations will be open for the first time in 14 months. The regional movie theatre chain announced on Monday that the Oxford Studio Cinema location will reopen on Friday. The theatre is located at 111 Jackson Avenue West next to the University of Mississippi’s Jackson Avenue Center.