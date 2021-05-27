Wilton’s Music Hall is finally reopening this week

Wilton’s is a grand dame of an entertainment venue. It’s known as the ‘world’s oldest surviving music hall’, and the East End beauty has really seen some things. It opened in 1859, was destroyed by a fire in 1877, then East London Methodist Mission owned it for a bit, and by the late 1950s, the building was being used as a rag-sorting warehouse. At one point Spike Milligan and some other fans of Wilton’s stepped in to help save it, and after a long period of remaining derelict, the hall underwent repairs and gradually reopened for performances in the late 1990s. Then it had a huge £4 million revamp and officially reopened as a functioning music hall in 2015.