Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Baleària's New High-speed Dual-fuel RoPax Eleanor Roosevelt Enters Service

By MarineLink
marinelink.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish shipping company Baleària has put into service its newest vessel, Eleanor Roosevelt, said to be the world’s first very large catamaran Ro-Pax ferry powered by dual-fuel reciprocating engines. Designed by Incat Crowther, the 123-meter-long aluminum vessel was built by Astilleros Armon at its Gijon shipyard in Spain using modular...

www.marinelink.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bale Ria#Mobile Devices#Gas Engines#Diesel Engines#Diesel Fuel#Smooth Sailing#Ro Pax#Gijon#Bureau Veritas#Nox#Propulsion#Hsc#Aut#Lng Fuel#High Speed Wi Fi#Ro Ro Passenger Ship#Truck Capacity#Natural Gas#Fuel Consumption#Spanish Shipping Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Related
Worldshalemarkets.com

MAN’s ME-GI dual-fuel engines to power additional EPS Capesize bulkers

By Fatima Bahtić Three B&W 6G70 ME-GI dual-fuel engines constructed by German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions were chosen to be built in three 210,000 dwt bulkcarriers for Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS). The post MAN’s ME-GI dual-fuel engines to power additional EPS Capesize bulkers appeared first on Offshore Energy. For...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Plans for high speed services to Madrid Barajas airport revived

SPAIN: The government intends to revive proposals to run high speed passenger services to and from Madrid’s main airport at Barajas, Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos said at the FITUR international trade fair which was held in the capital on May 19-23. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway...
Industrygcaptain.com

Hapag-Lloyd Converts First ‘Large’ Containership to LNG Fuel

German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd has announced the successful conversion of the 15,000 TEU-capacity Brussels Express to run on liquefied natural gas. In completing the conversion, the ship becomes the first “large” containership to make the switch to LNG propulsion, the company says. The vessel, originally built in 2014 and previously...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

5 standout features of the all-new 19m high-speed Pershing 6X

Revealed recently as Pershing’s latest entry in the Generation X range and with one unit confirmed to be in build, the 18.94-metre Pershing 6X has a few neat tricks up her sleeve. Here, we find out what. Compact size. “She’s compact but in no way incomplete,” says the Pershing team....
Industrymaritime-executive.com

Trafigura and Yara Join Forces to Market Ammonia as a Bunker Fuel

Fuel trader Trafigura and ammonia fertilizer manufacturer Yara International have joined forces to collaborate on the development of the use of ammonia as a marine fuel and to explore ways to partner on green and blue ammonia fueling infrastructure. Ammonia is seen by many industry players as the likeliest (or one of the likeliest) components of the industry's move away from fossil-fuel bunkers.
IndustryAmerican Metal Market

Trafigura, Yara sign deal to develop clean fuel for shipping

Physical commodities trading company Trafigura Pte Ltd and agricultural commodities firm Yara International ASA have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development and promotion of ammonia as a clean fuel in shipping, Trafigura said. The companies have also agreed to explore opportunities to work together on certain...
Economyheavyliftpfi.com

Grimaldi receives Eco Catania

Grimaldi has taken delivery of its latest newbuild ro-ro vessel, Eco Catania, in Nanjing (China) – the fifth of 12 hybrid ro-ro units comprising the Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) series ordered from Jinling Shipyard. Grimaldi brought the fourth newbuild in the series – Eco Savona – into service earlier...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

4 opportunities for gas utilities to accelerate the energy transition today

A troubling story recently emerged about a group of gas utilities whose mission is to fight electrification. While the leaked materials alone don’t explain the full extent of the group’s efforts, it was unsettling to see baseless, fear-driven tactics such as “take advantage of power outage fear,” to make people wary of electrification. Instead of blocking progress to safe, affordable, clean energy, gas utilities concerned with the future should be taking steps today to accelerate the energy transition.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Navisun Becomes a Sponsor of SEIA & SEPA Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference

Navisun is a Kilowatt Sponsor of the Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference being held in Boston, June 9-10th. Hingham, MA, June 3, 2021- Navisun LLC, a solar independent power producer that co-develops, acquires, owns, and operates distributed and small utility-scale solar projects, announced that it is a sponsor of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Smart Electric Power Alliance's (SEPA) Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference taking place virtually on June 2nd and 3rd and in Boston, Massachusetts on June 9th and 10th. Navisun is committed to the transition to a carbon-free future and is continuing to build key industry partnerships that align with its strategic plan for growth in fulfillment of this commitment.
Energy Industryhamburg-news.hamburg

Hamburg headed toward a green hydrogen future

In April 12 Hamburg-based companies joined forces to form the Wasserstoffverbund Hamburg (Hydrogen Network Hamburg). They include Airbus, ArcelorMittal, Gasnetz Hamburg, GreenPlug, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, Hamburg Port Authority, HADAG Seetouristik und Fährdienst, as well as the Stadtreinigung, the municipal cleaning service. Their goal is to initiate and implement innovative green hydrogen projects in the city with the Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub, which plans to build the 100 MW electrolyser in Moorburg with Shell, Vattenfall, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Wärme Hamburg. They also hope to substitute fossil fuels in industrial applications as well as in transport and logistics. The partners expect the targeted measures to reduce CO2 emissions in Hamburg by 170,000 metric tons per annum. More than one million metric tons of the current 16 million metric tons of CO2 emissions in Hamburg can be saved every year by 2030. The green hydrogen required for this should come from the new electrolyser in Moorburg as of 2025. The waste heat from electrolysis can help make other sectors climate-friendlier, for instance, when used for the district heating network or the thermal treatment of municipal waste.
Aerospace & Defensetourtelegraph.com

First rescue helicopter flies on sustainable aviation fuel

A rescue helicopter has flown on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the first time, achieving a new milestone in international aviation. Operated by the German non-profit organization ADAC Luftrettung, the Airbus H145 rescue helicopter had its Arriel 2E engines ceremonially refuelled with biofuel, a type of SAF, at the air rescue station at Munich’s Harlaching Clinic in the presence of the ADAC Foundation’s board of directors, as well as the managing directors and top management of ADAC Luftrettung, the engine manufacturer Safran Helicopter Engines, the helicopter manufacturer Airbus Helicopters, and the energy company TotalEnergies. Together, these companies will be a driving force in the decarbonization of helicopter flight by moving away from fossil fuels.
Businessrubbernews.com

Imperial, Conti focus on core markets with molded hose asset transaction

DELICIAS, Mexico—As one major hose supplier transitions its Mexican production campus from industrial molded hose manufacturing to on-highway hose production, another major hose supplier will benefit as it focuses its North American business in the off-highway market. Imperial Auto Industries Ltd., based almost exclusively in India with a U.S. auto...
Saint Bonaventure, NYTimes-Herald

SBU prof explores method to store hydrogen for energy

ST. BONAVENTURE — A St. Bonaventure University professor has published a research article that looks at ways to store and release hydrogen, a clean and renewable energy resource that many feel might one day lessen the world’s dependence on fossil fuels. Dr. Scott Simpson, assistant professor of chemistry, published his...
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

Turbine installation complete at Kriegers Flak wind farm

Despite the logistical challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, the schedule for the construction of Vattenfall's Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm has been kept. The 72 offshore wind turbines are now all installed 15 - 40 km off the east coast of Denmark. "We are pleased to see that...
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

Alewijnse connects transformer to DEME’s offshore vessel

This has enabled it to start drilling the foundations in the rocky seabeds off France’s Atlantic coast for the installation of 80 XL monopiles for wind turbines on the French wind farm, Saint Nazaire. The installation, cable and steel works were completed satisfactorily and within the intended timeframe, despite the stringent COVID-19 measures.