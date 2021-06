Fox News swept the ratings in May, topping the charts in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54 for the third consecutive month, leaving MSNBC and CNN to battle it out for cable news audiences. All networks saw double-digit viewership declines compared to May 2020, with MSNBC seeing the smallest decline in most categories, and while MSNBC beat CNN in total viewership, CNN got more viewers in the key demo.