Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

One year after George Floyd's murder, Erie grapples with 'necessary conversations' about racism

Erie Times-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police was more than a tragic news story to Jamel Allen. It kick-started an epiphany focused on social justice. “Like a lot of people, I felt a range of emotions when I first saw the video of George Floyd’s death,” said Allen, a 35-year-old artist who grew up on Erie’s east side. “I was angry. I was shocked. I was saddened for his family. The whole world saw a Black man murdered by the police on video.”

www.goerie.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Guilty Of Murder#Minneapolis Protests#Racial Bias#Michael Brown#Erie Equal#Social Justice Group#Erie Action#The Erie Times News#Gannon University#The Erie Bureau Of Police#The Erie School District#Sgt#Schember#Twitter#U S Department#Saint Vincent Hospital#Allegheny College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
NAACP
Related
Pennsylvania StateDelaware County Daily Times

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Catholic Churches to Full Reopen with Masks

Erie's Roman Catholic Diocese announced it will fully open churches, and it won't require anyone to wear a mask at mass. Bishop Lawrence Persico announced on Friday, fully vaccinated Catholics don't need to wear masks at church. But parishioners who aren't fully vaccinated should still wear a mask. He says...
Massachusetts StateDerrick

Persico says masks not needed at Mass for those vaccinated

Those attending Catholic Mass in the Erie Diocese this weekend may attend without wearing a face mask as long as they are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, issued a decree Friday to revise the protocols concerning the celebration of public Masses.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

In the Words of Police

They take an oath to serve and protect. Some police officers have wanted to be in law enforcement from a young age. Whatever their path, National Police is a week is dedicated to recognizing what they do. Over the past year, high profile cases across the nation have forced questions...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

National Police Week: Erie Police Remember Fallen Officers

It is National Police Week, a time to remember fallen officers and highlight efforts to keep officers safe. On Wednesday, Erie Police held its annual police memorial in downtown Erie's Perry Square. Law enforcement officers from across Erie county attended. The solemn ceremony, to remember the twelve City of Erie...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

UPMC Hamot Donates Automated External Defibrillators to Erie Community Centers

UPMC Hamot is providing Erie's community centers with life-saving devices. Hamot Health Foundation presented the Booker T. Washington Center, the Martin Luther King Center, and the Urban Erie Development Corporation with brand new automated external defibrillators. The devices deliver an electrical shock to a person who is in cardiac arrest.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

4 County Council candidates weigh in on Corry, 6th District

Two Republicans and two Democrats are in the race for the 6th District of Erie County Council. The 6th District covers the city of Corry; Wayne, Concord, Amity, Union, LeBoeuf, Washington, Waterford, Venango and Greenfield townships; Elgin, Union City, Mill Village, Edinboro, Waterford and Wattsburg boroughs. On Tuesday, May 18,...