One year after George Floyd's murder, Erie grapples with 'necessary conversations' about racism
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police was more than a tragic news story to Jamel Allen. It kick-started an epiphany focused on social justice. “Like a lot of people, I felt a range of emotions when I first saw the video of George Floyd’s death,” said Allen, a 35-year-old artist who grew up on Erie’s east side. “I was angry. I was shocked. I was saddened for his family. The whole world saw a Black man murdered by the police on video.”www.goerie.com