Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Canadian banks top profit estimates as lower provisions outweigh FX hit

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Three of Canada’s top lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery helped them reverse bad debt provisions and their capital markets and wealth management units boomed. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)...

wincountry.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Canada#Td Bank#National Bank Of Canada#Markets#Profit Estimates#Profit Growth#Earnings Estimates#Operating Profit#Earnings Growth#Fx#Reuters#Rbc#Toronto Dominion Bank#Td#Cibc#Credit Suisse#Refinitiv Ibes#Canadian Dollar#Banks#Royal Bank Shares
Related
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.90.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Given Underperform Rating at CIBC

JE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Stocks hit fresh highs, FX steady with eye on inflation

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, June 7 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets extended gains on Monday, with Budapest's index hitting a record high and Prague climbing to a fresh 10-year peak, while most currencies edged higher ahead of key inflation data due later in the week. Equities in the region have jumped to multi-year highs this year on hopes of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Stocks in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw were each up more than 14% since the start of the year. Budapest's stocks added 0.13% on Monday. The index rose to a historic high early last week and has kept firming since then. Prague added 0.15%, while Warsaw was 0.64% higher. Bucharest slid 0.5%, but was up nearly 17% so far in 2021. Currencies in central Europe were steady, hovering around recent highs scaled on the back of rate-hike expectations that were fuelled by higher-than-expected inflation as economies reopen from lockdowns. Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic have both flagged the chance of higher rates as early as this month after more than a year of loose policy to cushion the fallout from the pandemic. Markets are awaiting fresh inflation data due later in the week. Hungary will report its May inflation numbers on Wednesday, while the Czech Republic is scheduled to release its data on Thursday. The Czech crown gained 0.17% and was trading at 25.390 per euro, stuck in its recent range. Data on Monday showed that Czech industrial output soared 55.1% year-on-year in April and grew 1.9% month-on-month as a recovery stayed on track. The Hungarian forint was little changed, trading at 345.55 per euro, close to its near 10-month high of 345.00 hit last Thursday. "This week, the ECB's rate meeting and U.S. inflation data could bring bigger moves in the euro-forint rate," a trader in Budapest said. The zloty edged higher as investors were looking ahead to the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday and Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference on Friday. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1058 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Underperform

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.18

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.18 and last traded at C$39.94, with a volume of 88848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.10. Several equities analysts recently commented on...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,775 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps

(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in banking and homebuilders, while office space provider IWG slumped to a four-month low after issuing a profit warning. The FTSE 100 ended up 0.1%, with banks stocks, including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group , and HSBC Holdings...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar sticks to tight range ahead of BoC rate decision

(Adds details on activity and updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2056 to 1.2106. * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.6% lower * Canadian 10-year yield rises 1.8 basis points to 1.474% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against the greenback on Monday but kept to its recent trading range, as Ontario announced earlier than planned easing of COVID-19 curbs and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2064 to the greenback, or 82.89 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2056 to 1.2106. Last Tuesday, it touched its strongest level in six years at 1.2007. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said it will loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, three days ahead of schedule, as infection rates continue to drift lower. The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday. In April, the central bank signaled it could start hiking rates in late 2022 and tapered its bond purchases. After lengthy domestic lockdowns and a weaker-than-expected rebound in the U.S. labor market, the Bank of Canada could dial back some of the optimism it showed at the last policy announcement in April," Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note. "A more cautious tone from the BoC" is likely, Reitzes said. Data on Friday showed that the U.S. economy added less jobs than expected in May, weighing on the U.S. dollar . The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest level since October 2018 at $70 a barrel before settling 0.6% lower at $69.23. Oil has been supported by expectations of improved demand and OPEC producers keeping supply curbs in place. Canadian government bond yields rose across much of a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 1.8 basis points at 1.474%. On Friday, it touched its lowest since May 26 at 1.456%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$48.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.45.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Desjardins

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.40.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Online and Mobile Banking Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Credit Agricole, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase

Latest released the research study on Global Online and Mobile Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online and Mobile Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online and Mobile Banking. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The American Express Company (United States),Bank of America Corporation (United States),BNP Paribas S.A. (France),Citigroup Inc. (United States),JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States),Credit Agricole Group (France),HSBC Holdings plc (United Kingdom),Wells Fargo & Company (United States),Navy Federal Credit Union (United States).
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Slack Swings to Profit as Paid Accounts Top Estimates

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Get Report posted better-than-expected results after the bell Thursday as the workplace communications company swung to a profit in the latest quarter. Slack posted earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $273 million. The company had been expected to break even on sales...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recoups weekly loss as investors shrug off jobs decline

(Adds details on activity, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canada's economy sheds 68,000 jobs in May * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.2% higher * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and investors weighed U.S. and Canadian employment data, with the currency recovering from its weakest intraday level in more than one week. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2075 to the greenback, or 82.82 U.S. cents, having recovered from its weakest level since May 27 at 1.2133 earlier in the session. It was nearly unchanged for the week. Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May, a bigger decline than expected, as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada data showed. "Below the surface, the number is a little bit better than it looks and overall the Canadian dollar isn't going to be flustered by a lockdown-induced soft number," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. Canada's currency has been on a tear this year, bolstered by higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance. The central bank is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday. Analysts have raised their forecasts on the loonie as a proposed infrastructure spending package in the United States bolsters prospects for the global economy, a Reuters poll showed. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.2% higher at $69.62 a barrel as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose less than was expected, tempering expectations the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner, rather than later. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 6 basis points to 1.460%, its lowest since May 26. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Marketsgrainews.ca

Canadian Financial Close: Loonie rises, TSX closes at record-high

WINNIPEG – The Canadian dollar rebounded on Friday despite unflattering employment numbers released today from Statistics Canada. The loonie was at US$0.8275 or US$1=C$1.2084 on Friday, up from Thursday’s close at US$0.8262 or US$1=C$1.2103. Meanwhile, the United States Dollar Index dropped 0.40 points to 90.11. Statistics Canada reported 68,000 lost jobs in the month of May, more than triple economists’ predictions. On the same day, according to the United States Labor Department, non-farm payrolls increased by 559,000 in May stateside, but the amount was lower than predicted.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar drops by most in 6 weeks as greenback rallies

(Adds strategist quotes, details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since last Friday at 1.2120 * Oil touches its highest since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a six-day low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as U.S. economic data reinforced signs that the world's largest economy was on track to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The loonie , which has been on a tear this year because of higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance, was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2106 to the greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since April 20. It touched its weakest intraday level since last Friday at 1.2120. "Today has been all about the (U.S.) dollar," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "With little economic releases outside of the U.S., the loonie has been entangled in the broad dollar move." The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as data showed U.S. private-sector employment rising more than expected in May. A strong rebound in the U.S. economy threatens to derail the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time. The U.S. and Canadian employment reports for May are due on Friday. Economists expect the data to show Canadian employment falling by 20,000 after a plunge of 207,000 in April. Some provinces went into lockdown in April to curb a harsh third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the Bank of Canada is seen tapering its asset purchase program again next quarter amid expectations for a robust economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest level since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel before settling 2 cents lower at $68.81 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 2.2 basis points at 1.517%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides as inflation risk hits sentiment

* Canadian dollar falls 0.6% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since last Friday at 1.2114 * Oil touches its highest since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors weighed inflation risk and awaited jobs data from both the United States and Canada that could offer clues on central bank policy outlooks. World stock markets stepped back from record highs as rising oil prices added to inflation concerns. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, rose to its highest level since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel before dipping below $69. It was supported by expectations for surging fuel demand later this year while major producers maintain supply discipline. The Canadian dollar , which has been on a tear this year due to higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance, was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2106 to the greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents. It touched its weakest intraday level since last Friday at 1.2114. The U.S. and Canadian employment reports for May are due on Friday. Economists expect Canadian employment to fall by 20,000 in May after plunging 207,000 in April. Some provinces went into lockdown in April to curb a harsh third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the Bank of Canada is seen tapering its asset purchase program again next quarter and raising interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. The U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies as a strong U.S. economic rebound threatened to derail the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time. Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 1.3 basis points at 1.508%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Scotia Bank (BNS) Q2 Earnings Increase Y/Y as Provisions Fall

BNS - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 30) adjusted net income of C$2.46 billion ($1.95 billion), which surged 85.5% year over year. Results excluded certain one-time items. Significant fall in provisions, marginal rise in loan balance and lower expenses were positives. Further, strong capital and profitability ratios...