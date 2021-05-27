University School football coach Daniel Luque steps down

Daniel Luque has coached every football player who has strapped on pads for University School since the program began in 2006, but that run has come to an end.

Luque stepped down from his position on Wednesday after six seasons as the team’s head coach and 15 seasons on University School’s staff, Luque and U-School athletic director Paul Herfurth said.

“I’m the last coach from the inaugural staff that started this football program back in 2006,” Luque said, “so it’s bittersweet. I’ve coached every kid here. I’ve dealt with every family. I’ve coached every single football contest except for one. I grew up as an adult here. Came in here single, left here married with two kids and built a lot of long-lasting relationships.”

Luque came to University School from Parkway Academy, joining the staff for the team’s inaugural season in 2006. After nine years as an assistant coach (and a state title in 2012), Luque was named the program’s head coach before the 2015 season.

As a head coach, Luque went 43-14, earning trips to the postseason in four out of five seasons. In 2017 and 2018, the Sharks came one win away from reaching the state title game, but both times, Cocoa denied them.

“We were able to do some remarkable things as Sharks,” Luque said. “I mean, we played against some teams we had no business playing with. We had 38, 36 guys, and we’re beating teams that are 58-deep, and a lot of that is a testament to the kids and the hard work they put in and the coaching staff that put the hard work in and prepared those guys.”

Under Luque, University School cemented itself as one of the top programs in Broward County. The Sharks were poised for another strong season in 2020, featuring standout players like Nick Vattiato, Brandon Inniss, Ricardo Hallman and Emile Aime, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that.

University School is a part of Nova Southeastern University, and the university would not permit the school to play football during the pandemic. Luque remained the team’s coach, but nearly the entire team elected to play the 2020 season at TRU Prep Academy, a Miami Gardens school that plays independent conference football.

With a roster comprised primarily of former Sharks, TRU Prep won an independent football title.

“That was probably the most extremely difficult part,” Luque said. “I wanted to be there for these kids. A lot of those kids were here for a long time: They were here five years, six years, four years, three years. That’s part of the reason why this small group of kids were so successful is the amount of time they’ve spent together.”

Herfurth said the program was committed to rebuilding following the shutdown. Luque said that he wasn’t sure the school would have enough returning players to compete.

“Us not having sports this year really put a sour taste in the community in regards to future prospects coming in from the little league ranks or wherever they may come from,” Luque said. “It kind of put us in a small bind. No matter how much people will say, ‘It was because of this or that,’ people didn’t believe — with us canceling fall and us canceling winter — they didn’t know what to believe for the future.”

Luque did not rule out coaching again in the future.

“We’ll see what’s in store,” Luque said. “The (biggest) thing is I’m big on faith, and I just pray that God puts me in position to continue to do his work and allow me to touch lives and help transform these young boys into young men. Wherever that is, that’s where I’ll be.”