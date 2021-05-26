Cancel
Cumberland, MD

Memorial Day great time to teach family genealogy

Cumberland Times-News
 16 days ago

This coming weekend is the national Memorial Day holiday. The time when Americans should be visiting our nation’s sacred and historic cemeteries to honor and pray for our fallen heroes and family members. It is a great opportunity to take younger generations to the cemeteries and teach them your family’s genealogy. It is a time to maintain and decorate your ancestors’ grave sites.

www.times-news.com
