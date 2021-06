Workplaces in Stormont – Dundas – Glengarry are facing a shortage of workers as the population ages, despite most being overeducated, according to a recent survey. The survey, released Thursday by the Eastern Ontario Training Board, showed the population of SDG increased by just 2 per cent from 2011 to 2016, compared to 4.6 per cent for Ontario, adding a little over 2,000 new people to the area.