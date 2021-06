Rookie mini-camp is going on, and we know New York Giants fans are dying for the slightest sliver of information. In the meantime, let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag. Ryan Perry asks: I know when your team trades for future draft capital you should generally expect that pick to land in the middle of the future round in order to assign an actual value to that pick. But I’m looking at the Bears’ 2021 roster and schedule and can’t help myself thinking we’ve landed a top 10, maybe even top 5 pick in next year’s draft. Their non-divisional opponents mostly had a strong showing in 2020, with the exception of the Raiders and Giants (who are trending up), and their divisional games will likely split 3-3 at best. Am I being unreasonably optimistic here?