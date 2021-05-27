Cancel
Science

CD200 is an atheroprotective immune checkpoint

By Irene Fernández-Ruiz
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CD200 inhibitory immune checkpoint promotes arterial homeostasis and reduces atherosclerotic plaque progression and inflammation in mice by limiting the excessive supply, recruitment and activation of monocytes and macrophages during atherogenesis. These findings come from a study published in Circulation Research. “Systemic and local components of the immune system are important in atherogenesis, and CD200 can regulate both systemic and local inflammatory factors by acting within the artery wall but also on monopoiesis in the bone marrow,” comments corresponding author Claudia Monaco.

ScienceEurekAlert

Immunity boost in the gut

Varying immune response to vaccinations could be countered with microbiota-targeted interventions helping infants, older people and others to take full advantage of the benefits of effective vaccines, Australian and US experts say. A comprehensive review in Nature Reviews Immunology concludes that evidence is mounting in clinical trials and other studies...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Immune checkpoint inhibitor combination therapies very frequently induce secondary adrenal insufficiency

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) are potent therapeutic options for many types of advanced cancer. The expansion of ICIs use however has led to an increase in immune-related adverse events (irAEs). Secondary adrenal insufficiency (AI) can be life-threatening especially in patients with delayed diagnosis. We retrospectively investigated secondary AI in ICI-treated patients. A total of 373 cancer patients treated with ICIs were included and evaluated. An adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) deficiency was described in 13 patients. Among 24 patients with a combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab therapy, 7 patients (29%) developed secondary AI in a median time of 8 weeks during the combination therapy and 2 of 15 patients (13%) developed isolated ACTH deficiency during maintenance nivolumab monotherapy following the combination therapy. More than half of the patients (4/7) with a combination therapy-induced multiple anterior hormone deficiencies was diagnosed as secondary AI based on regular ACTH and cortisol tests with slight subjective symptoms. Secondary AI can arise frequently and rapidly in cancer patients receiving a combination ICI therapy, and thus we speculate active surveillance of AI using regular ACTH and cortisol tests during the combination therapy might be useful for avoiding life-threatening conditions due to secondary AI.
ScienceNature.com

TNF inhibition for immune checkpoint inhibitor-induced irAEs: the jury is still out

You have full access to this article via your institution. We congratulate Chen and colleagues on their elegant Review discussing the complex interactions between TNF inhibition and immune checkpoint inhibition (Chen, A. Y., Wolchok, J. D. & Bass, A. R. TNF in the era of immune checkpoint inhibitors: friend or foe? Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. 17, 213–223 (2021))1. Supported by preclinical data, the authors conclude that short-term TNF inhibition to treat immune checking inhibitor (ICI)-induced toxicity should not compromise ICI efficacy. The authors refer to our study examining the effect of immunosuppressive management of ICI-induced toxicity on survival among patients with grade ≥3 immune-related adverse events (irAEs)2. In this study, we reported a shorter overall survival in patients who received anti-TNF therapy compared with patients treated with corticosteroids only.
ScienceScience Now

An MD2-perturbing peptide has therapeutic effects in rodent and rhesus monkey models of stroke

You are currently viewing the abstract. Studies have failed to translate more than 1000 experimental treatments from bench to bedside, leaving stroke as the second leading cause of death in the world. Thrombolysis within 4.5 hours is the recommended therapy for stroke and cannot be performed until neuroimaging is used to distinguish ischemic stroke from hemorrhagic stroke. Therefore, finding a common and critical therapeutic target for both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke is appealing. Here, we report that the expression of myeloid differentiation protein 2 (MD2), which is traditionally regarded to be expressed only in microglia in the normal brain, was markedly increased in cortical neurons after stroke. We synthesized a small peptide, Trans-trans-activating (Tat)–cold-inducible RNA binding protein (Tat-CIRP), which perturbed the function of MD2 and strongly protected neurons against excitotoxic injury in vitro. In addition, systemic administration of Tat-CIRP or genetic deletion of MD2 induced robust neuroprotection against ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke in mice. Tat-CIRP reduced the brain infarct volume and preserved neurological function in rhesus monkeys 30 days after ischemic stroke. Tat-CIRP efficiently crossed the blood-brain barrier and showed a wide therapeutic index for stroke because no toxicity was detected when high doses were administered to the mice. Furthermore, we demonstrated that MD2 elicited neuronal apoptosis and necroptosis via a TLR4-independent, Sam68-related cascade. In summary, Tat-CIRP provides robust neuroprotection against stroke in rodents and gyrencephalic nonhuman primates. Further efforts should be made to translate these findings to treat both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke in patients.
ScienceNature.com

Some considerations about γδ and CD8 T-cell responses in blood after gluten challenge in treated celiac disease

We have read the recent publication by Risnes et al. ‘Circulating CD103+ γδ and CD8+ T cells are clonally shared with tissue-resident intraepithelial lymphocytes in celiac disease’ in Mucosal Immunology.1 The authors make a great contribution showing that the gut-homing γδ and CD8+ T cells found in the blood of coeliac disease (CeD) patients after gluten re-exposure displayed a T-cell repertoire partially overlapping with intraepithelial lymphocytes in the gut. However, the authors also claim that, in contrast to previous reports,2,3 they could detect the increase of blood CD38+ CD103+ γδ and CD8+ αβ T cells on day 6 after a 3-day gluten challenge only in a subset of CeD patients, while the gluten-induced CD4+ T-cell response was detected in most patients. We find several possible reasons that could explain the apparent discrepancy.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Role of TRPM2 in brain tumours and potential as a drug target

Ion channels are ubiquitously expressed in almost all living cells, and are the third-largest category of drug targets, following enzymes and receptors. The transient receptor potential melastatin (TRPM) subfamily of ion channels are important to cell function and survival. Studies have shown upregulation of the TRPM family of ion channels in various brain tumours. Gliomas are the most prevalent form of primary malignant brain tumours with no effective treatment; thus, drug development is eagerly needed. TRPM2 is an essential ion channel for cell function and has important roles in oxidative stress and inflammation. In response to oxidative stress, ADP-ribose (ADPR) is produced, and in turn activates TRPM2 by binding to the NUDT9-H domain on the C-terminal. TRPM2 has been implicated in various cancers and is significantly upregulated in brain tumours. This article reviews the current understanding of TRPM2 in the context of brain tumours and overviews the effects of potential drug therapies targeting TRPM2 including hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), curcumin, docetaxel and selenium, paclitaxel and resveratrol, and botulinum toxin. It is long withstanding knowledge that gliomas are difficult to treat effectively, therefore investigating TRPM2 as a potential therapeutic target for brain tumours may be of considerable interest in the fields of ion channels and pharmacology.
CancerNature.com

Chitosan-coated Zn-metal-organic framework nanocomposites for effective targeted delivery of LNA-antisense miR-224 to colon tumor: in vitro studies

Nowadays, nano-compartments are considered as an effective drug delivery system (DDS) for cancer therapy. Targeted delivery of therapeutic agents is an advantageous approach by which cancer cells can be targeted without harming normal cells, and eliminates the negative effects of conventional therapies such as chemotherapy. In this research, a novel zinc-based nanoscale metal-organic framework (Zn-NMOF) coated with folic acid (FA) functionalized chitosan (CS) has been constructed and applied as efficient delivery of LNA (locked nucleic acid)-antisense miR-224 to colon cancer cell lines. LNA-antisense miR-224 as a therapeutic sequence was able to considerably block highly expressed miR-224 and downregulated cancer cell growth. The prepared nano-complex was characterized by analytical devices such as FT-IR, UV-Vis spectrophotometry, DLS, TEM, and XRD. The size range of NMOF-CS-FA-LNA-antisense miR-224 (MCFL224) nano-complex was obtained nearly at 200 nm. The entrapment efficiency of LNA-antisense miR-224 was calculated 72 ± 5% and a significant release profile of LNA-antisense miR-224 was observed at first 6 h (about 50%). Then, in vitro assays were implemented on HCT116 (folic acid receptor-positive colon cancer cell line) and CRL1831 (normal colon cell line) to evaluate the therapeutic efficiency of the MCFL224 nano-complex. In these investigations, decreased cell viability (14.22 ± 0.3% after 72 h treatment), increased apoptotic and autophagy-related genes expression level (BECLIN1: 34-folds, BAX: 36-folds, mTORC1: 10-folds, and Caspase-9: 9-folds more than control), higher cell cycle arrest in sub-G1 phase (19.53% of cells in sub-G1 phase), and more apoptosis analyses (late apoptosis: 67.7%) were evaluated in colon cancer cells treated with MCFL224 nano-complex. Results remarkably indicate the inhibited growth of colon cancer cells and induced cell apoptosis which suggests MCFL224 as a promising nanocomposite for colon cancer therapy.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Local anesthetic procaine inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

Research posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server has shown that procaine and procaine-hydrochloride can reduce replication of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A viruses in infected cells and reduce the production of cytokines by the viruses, making them potentially useful for treating COVID-19. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) mainly...
ScienceEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Anti-hormonal treatment eligibility in granulosa cell tumors of the ovary

Oncotarget published "[18F]FDG and [18F]FES positron emission tomography for disease monitoring and assessment of anti-hormonal treatment eligibility in granulosa cell tumors of the ovary" which reported that the authors evaluated 22 PET/CTs from recurrent Anti-hormonal granulosa cell tumors (AGCT) patients to determine tumor FDG and FES uptake by qualitative and quantitative analysis.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers clarify cellular processes related to radiation resistance of pancreatic cancer cells

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancer subtypes not just because it is difficult to diagnose early, but because it is inherently resistant to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In a recent study, scientists from Japan investigated the relationship that exists between the radiation resistance of pancreatic cancer cells, the natural cell cycle, and a cellular mechanism called autophagy, or “self-digestion.” Their results pave the way for novel radiosensitizers and improved therapeutic strategies for resistant cancers.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Metformin potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2-induced cytokine release in monocytes

During the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, it has become clear that hyperactive inflammation is sometimes induced by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) via its spike antigen. This is mediated by cytokines released by inflammatory cells, such as monocytes. An interesting new bioRxiv* preprint reports the...
ScienceScience Now

Plasmodium falciparum Pf77 and male development gene 1 as vaccine antigens that induce potent transmission-reducing antibodies

You are currently viewing the abstract. Malaria vaccines that disrupt the Plasmodium life cycle in mosquitoes and reduce parasite transmission in endemic areas are termed transmission-blocking vaccines (TBVs). Despite decades of research, there are only a few Plasmodium falciparum antigens that indisputably and reproducibly demonstrate transmission-blocking immunity. So far, only two TBV candidates have advanced to phase 1/2 clinical testing with limited success. By applying an unbiased transcriptomics-based approach, we have identified Pf77 and male development gene 1 (PfMDV-1) as two P. falciparum TBV antigens that, upon immunization, induced antibodies that caused reductions in oocyst counts in Anopheles mosquito midguts in a standard membrane feeding assay. In-depth studies were performed to characterize the genetic diversity of, stage-specific expression by, and natural immunity to these two molecules to evaluate their suitability as TBV candidates. Pf77 and PfMDV-1 display limited antigenic polymorphism, are pan-developmentally expressed within the parasite, and induce naturally occurring antibodies in Ghanaian adults, which raises the prospect of natural boosting of vaccine-induced immune response in endemic regions. Together, these biological properties suggest that Pf77 and PfMDV-1 may warrant further investigation as TBV candidates.
ScienceEurekAlert

Immune responses after COVID-19 vaccination in kidney transplant and dialysis patients

A large majority of patients with kidney failure on dialysis--but not kidney transplant recipients--developed antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 after COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccination also led to strong T cell responses against the virus that causes COVID-19 in all patients on dialysis, and in nearly 58% of kidney transplant recipients. Washington, DC...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The therapeutic effects of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells on obesity and its associated diseases in diet-induced obese mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85917-9, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements and Funding section. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. “The authors thank Dr. Samer Kharroubi from American University of Beirut for statistical guidance and Dr. Charbel Khalil from Reviva Regenerative Medicine Center,...
CancerNature.com

Suppression of tumor-associated neutrophils by lorlatinib attenuates pancreatic cancer growth and improves treatment with immune checkpoint blockade

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients have a 5-year survival rate of only 8% largely due to late diagnosis and insufficient therapeutic options. Neutrophils are among the most abundant immune cell type within the PDAC tumor microenvironment (TME), and are associated with a poor clinical prognosis. However, despite recent advances in understanding neutrophil biology in cancer, therapies targeting tumor-associated neutrophils are lacking. Here, we demonstrate, using pre-clinical mouse models of PDAC, that lorlatinib attenuates PDAC progression by suppressing neutrophil development and mobilization, and by modulating tumor-promoting neutrophil functions within the TME. When combined, lorlatinib also improves the response to anti-PD-1 blockade resulting in more activated CD8 + T cells in PDAC tumors. In summary, this study identifies an effect of lorlatinib in modulating tumor-associated neutrophils, and demonstrates the potential of lorlatinib to treat PDAC.
Medical Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Therapeutic Potential of Mesenchymal Stromal Cells Boosted by Microgel

Gel-coated (red) mesenchymal stromal cells (yellow) can degrade collagen (green) over a distance in the presence of tumor necrosis factor-alpha. Credit: Jae-Won Shin and Sing-Wan Wong/UIC. Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have shown that even after lung tissue has been damaged, it may be possible to reverse fibrosis...
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

The Skull Is an Unexpected Source of Brain Immunity

Summary: Immune cells in the meninges come from bone marrow in the skull and migrate to the brain through special channels without passing through the blood. These immune cells help to guard the brain and spinal cord against inflammation and infection. Source: WUSTL. The immune system is the brain’s best...