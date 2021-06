Allegany Magazine continues to celebrate Mother's Day all month long!. Coffee, Conversation, and the Brutal Truths about Motherhood. What makes a mother? Well… according to a recent article in the Huffington Post, “A mother is someone who wants her child to grow up to be a happy, healthy, successful adult. A mother pays attention to her child's particular nature and responds to the specific needs of each child. A mother accepts her child for who she or he is, and forgives her child for their mistakes, big or small.”