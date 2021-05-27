Texas Football: Joshua Moore will do a little bit of everything for Sark

Houston Nutt (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) One of the bigger games on tap for Texas football and new head coach Steve Sarkisian this fall is set to come against an old rival in the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road in Fayetteville. Texas is set to hit the road to face Arkansas this coming season on Sep. 11, with kickoff time now set at 6 p.m. CT. This was the first night game announced for the Longhorns this fall, and it will be televised in front of a national audience on ESPN/ABC.