Texas Football: Joshua Moore will do a little bit of everything for Sark

By Andrew Miller
 9 days ago

Amid an offseason that has roughly hit its halfway mark at this point, all of the change the Texas football program went through thus far is likely starting to set in. Texas hasn’t really had what you might call a “normal offseason” in a long time, though. This new normal of constant change is something that actually isn’t anything new for the former blue-chip recruit and redshirt junior wide receiver Joshua Moore.

