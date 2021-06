It’s time for what is perhaps the luckiest or unluckiest part of the year for New Jersey Devils fans. The NHL Draft Lottery has become what many fans look forward to year after year due to the team’s awful play. We see much creativity coming from the fans, especially with the hashtags they want to get one specific player. As for the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, though, there are two leading players that we would love to have. Luke Hughes and Owen Power are the top prospects that are going to be in this year’s draft. If the cards somehow end up in our favor, and we get no.1, which of the two would we want to get?