Letter: Why won’t Sununu support jet ski bill?

I just learned that HB 184 to prevent jet skis in New Castle’s fragile back channel and Rye Estuaries is in jeopardy of being vetoed by Governor Sununu for no apparent reason. For the last year and a half, we have patiently waited for the bill to make its natural progression before becoming a law. The bill passed unanimously out of the House committee, and the Senate committee and the senate. DES gave support of the bill. Two years ago the governor signed a similar bill to protect Hampton and Seabrook estuaries because jet skis were tearing up the marsh and posed a threat to the delicate ecosystem. I cannot comprehend why he would not extend the protection to include all of the seacoast estuaries.