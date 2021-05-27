Eli Morgan to start Friday vs. Blue Jays

Starting pitcher Eli Morgan will make his major league debut for Cleveland on Friday. Video: Tyler Glasnow Tosses Eight Scoreless Innings (Stadium) Morgan has made three starts for Triple-A Columbus this season and currently has a 3.95 ERA through 13.2 innings pitched, averaging 8.56 K/9 and a career-high 5.27 BB/9. He was drafted in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft by Cleveland and has been slowly working his way up the minor league system in the years since then. He has only made four starts at the Triple-A level in his career after making one appearance with the Clippers in 2019 before missing all of the last year due to the cancelled minor league season.