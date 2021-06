No Mercy 2017. The exact date being Sep. 24, 2017. It’s almost unbelievable to think that this is the one and only time that Roman Reigns vs John Cena faced each other in WWE. The build to that is one of the more storied feuds in the last decade for WWE, as it included Cena’s verbal reckoning of Reigns as he doubted him as being ready to be “the guy.” However, as we sit here in 2021, times have certainly changed. Roman Reigns is a completely different competitor. “The Tribal Chief” is the hottest thing going in all of WWE (maybe even all of wrestling, period) while John Cena has gone full-time to Hollywood. Cena’s last match for WWE was the Firefly Fun House match between him and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Since that moment, Cena has not been seen on WWE television.