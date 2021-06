SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- “It’s a great honor to see the two veterans that walked the state of Nebraska,” said Jerry Tjaden, a veteran himself. He was speaking of Daryl Harrison, 66, and Ken Hanel, 74, who completed their hike across the entirety of Highway 20 this Saturday. The journey was meant to celebrate veterans, following the governor’s proclamation of the highway’s title as the Medal of Honor Highway.