Tyrus Set To Release A Memoir In December

CAMANCHE, IOWA — June 3, 2021 — Legacy Book Press LLC has released its latest personal story, a memoir in verse by Kelsey Villeret. Chronicling the challenges of life, love, and loss, Efflorescence is a magnifying glass into the life of a modern teenage girl who has faced some unfortunate circumstances. The loss of a loved one, a painful breakup, a mental illness, body image issues, and how a young woman copes with these obstacles are portrayed throughout these works of poetry. This deeply intimate self-portrait is a testament to one’s pain as well as to one’s desire to heal. This period of turmoil is captured as a transitional phase in which self-discovery and self-reflection are brilliantly dissected and presented for inspection. As she grows wearier and wearier of her ability to persevere, it is apparent that she is also acquiring the tools she needs to push through the impossible and live to tell the tale.