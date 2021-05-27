Cancel
Tyrus Set To Release A Memoir In December

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePWInsider reports that during an appearance on Fox News’ Grunberg last night, Tyrus announced that he will be releasing a memoir that be released at the end of the year. The book, which arrives on December 14, is called Just Tyrus: A Memoir. Here’s a synopsis:. Pro wrestler and political...

Snoop Dogg
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
George Murdoch
