Tickets For WWE Live Events Continuing To Sell Well

Tickets for the WWE’s return to live event touring went on sale this week and it was noted yesterday that the Money in the Bank PPV on July 18 was close to selling out. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that tickets for all three shows are selling well, although none are sold out yet. This is similar to how ticket sales have gone for AEW, although it was noted that that the episode of RAW in Dallas has been selling better than the Dynamite show in Garland (in the Dallas-Forth Worth area).