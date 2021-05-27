Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Tickets For WWE Live Events Continuing To Sell Well

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets for the WWE’s return to live event touring went on sale this week and it was noted yesterday that the Money in the Bank PPV on July 18 was close to selling out. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that tickets for all three shows are selling well, although none are sold out yet. This is similar to how ticket sales have gone for AEW, although it was noted that that the episode of RAW in Dallas has been selling better than the Dynamite show in Garland (in the Dallas-Forth Worth area).

411mania.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Meltzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Minneapolis#Combat#Live Events#Ufc#Wrestling Observer Radio#Bank Ppv#Tickets#Event Touring#Sale#Selling#Dallas Forth Worth#This Week#Jacksonville#Cleveland#Kansas City#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE Returning To Live Events With 25-City Tour Beginning On July 16 SmackDown

WWE announced on Friday morning that beginning on July 16, they will be back on the road for a 25-city WWE live events tour. This will be the first time they are regularly on tour since last March when they were forced to continue from inside the WWE Performance Center because of COVID-19. July 16 will be the first live show, kicking off a special Money in the Bank weekend with Friday Night SmackDown. All three events that weekend will take place in Texas, with SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Money in the Bank culminating from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, and Raw airing from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas.
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live with Michael Cole welcoming us to the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Cole introduces a Parade of Champions on the stage. We see new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka. Cole hypes tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the Intercontinental Title, saying it will be the main event.
WWEchatsports.com

WWE Returning To Live Touring In July ... On The Road Again!!!

Vince McMahon's wrestling org. is finally ready to take the show back on the road ... announcing a 25-date tour set to kick off in July. Of course, it's been more than a year since the WWE has hosted any events outside of Florida ... with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the org. to create its ThunderDome setup in the Sunshine State.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE officially announces the return of live events

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE will be returning to the road for live events. In an announcement on Friday morning, the company announced it would return to live events with fans via a 25-show tour starting on July 16 and running through Labor Day. The tour will kickoff with Smackdown on the 16th, Money In The Bank on the 18th, and Monday Night Raw on the 19th. Cities and locations have been announced for those show.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Issues Liability Waiver For Upcoming Live Events

WWE is covering their bases ahead of their return to live events, announced last week, and have issued a liability waiver for those who attend. It reads:. LIABILITY WAIVER AND RELEASE; ASSUMPTION OF RISK AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT. In consideration for being permitted to attend WWE LIVE EVENTS (the “Event”), which...
WWEPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

WWE Is Bringing Back Live Events & The First 3 Are in Texas

Exciting news for wrestling fans in Texas as the WWE announced the return of live events and the first three shows are in Texas. It's been almost two years since we've seen the WWE hold a live event in the Sun City and over a year since they have had house shows anywhere across the country. The WWE was forced to cancel all their pay-per-views, live events, and appearances due to the COVID-19 pandemic that had a lasting impact across the world.
WWEfox26houston.com

WWE to welcome back fans for live events; first stop is Houston!

After more than a year with fans joining the fun virtually, the WWE announced they are returning to live shows. A 25-city tour is scheduled through Labor Day and the first stop will be the Toyota Center on Friday, July 16th. We spoke with wrestler Big E about the exciting change and what it's been like to perform during the pandemic.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

News On How Many Tickets Have Been Sold For AEW’s Upcoming Live Events

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming return to live touring are selling well. With that being said, not touring for the past year hasn’t increased the demand in new markets, but “things aren’t bad, either.”. The episode of AEW Dynamite on July...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Rivalry Continues With 2 Of 3 Falls Match On This Week’s WWE Main Event

The Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali feud looks like it may be coming to an end on this Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode. WWE taped a 2 of 3 Falls match between the former friends turned rivals on Monday night before RAW. This was the only Main Event match taped this week, indicating it will take up the full episode.
WWE411mania.com

UPDATEDx4: More WWE Staffers Gone, International Office Cuts Made As Well

UPDATE 4: The cuts at WWE among the office staff continues, as several more names are now gone from the company including in the international division. PWInsider reports that there were several “major international office staffers” that were released today. Among them is Jay Rosenstock, WWE’s EVP of International. According...
WWEbleedingcool.com

You May Die From Attending WWE Live Events, Says WWE

You may die if you attend one of WWE's live events this July when the company resumes touring with live crowds… but if you do, don't go blaming them for it. Even if it really is their fault! The company has released a liability waiver that attendees will be expected to agree to if they want to attend live episodes of Raw, Smackdown, or PPVs in July.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Rumored Main Event For This Year’s WWE SummerSlam

It’s been previously reported that WWE will hold this year’s SummerSlam on August 21st and they want a big main event and guest host to make the show ‘stadium-worthy’. There are rumors that Roman Reigns is defending the Universal title against John Cena in the main event of this show.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Note On Ticket Sales For WWE Money In The Bank

Tickets for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view are selling out quickly, per several reports. Presale tickets for the event – to be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX – started on Tuesday and flew out of the box office at a rapid pace. @AEWTicketInfo reported that as of Tuesday evening only 247 tickets were left out out of the 11,634 tickets listed for the event.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have a huge show as Karrion Kross defends the NXT Championship against Finn Balor in an NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver rematch, Franky Monet’s in-ring debut, Ted DiBiase and much more! There’s a lot going on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.