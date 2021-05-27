Cancel
NBA

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes for 25 in return

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell (ankle) went for 25 points (8-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 141-129 win over Memphis in Game 2 of the series. Much was made of Mitchell's absence from Game 1 due to a lingering ankle issue, but...

www.cbssports.com
Donovan Mitchell
Jazz#Memphis
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Donovan Mitchell ruled out until the playoffs

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out of the Utah Jazz’s final 3 regular season games and will not travel with the team for its road trip. He’ll be re-evaluated prior to the playoffs. 4 days ago – via Twitter tribjazz. Eric Walden: Quin Snyder said that Donovan Mitchell...
NBARealGM

Donovan Mitchell Out For Remainder Of Regular Season

The Utah Jazz have ruled out Donovan Mitchell for the remainder of the regular season with a sprained ankle. Utah has three games remaining before the playoffs. Mitchell sustained the injury on April 16th. The Jazz indicated Mitchell has made progress towards a return. Mitchell will be re-evaluated before the...
NBAtheScore

Mitchell out for rest of regular season, will be re-evaluated before playoffs

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will miss the team's final three games of the regular season after having his sprained ankle re-evaluated Tuesday, the team announced. He'll be re-evaluated again before the playoffs start. Mitchell, 24, hasn't played since injuring his ankle on April 16 in a win over the...
NBAslcdunk.com

An ode to Utah’s heroes down the stretch

The Indiana Pacers are in town to tussle with the Utah Jazz. Despite some recent inconsistency, the Jazz remain atop the league’s standings, but just 1.0 game ahead of the Phoenix Suns. There’s 17 games to go. Virtually everything has broke right for Utah thus far. Can it continue just...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Warriors host Jazz, look to close in on play-in berth

In the closing stretch of their quest for their first Western Conference title in 23 years, the Utah Jazz will hit the road for a clash with the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. It will be a meeting of teams on a roll as the Jazz have won five...
NBAkslsports.com

Despite Adversity, Jazz ‘Believe In One Another’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Despite significant adversity, the Utah Jazz have been one of the more resilient teams in the NBA this season. Perhaps no example is more telling than forward Bojan Bogdanovic opening the season on a 40 game slump, only to be named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Beat Rockets, Clinch Top-Two Seed In West

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Another night, another milestone for the Utah Jazz who clinched a top-two seed in the Western Conference Playoffs with a win over the Houston Rockets 124-116. The Jazz swept their final back-to-back series of the season after beating the Denver Nuggets in Utah on Friday...
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Fall To Warriors, First Place Lead Shrinks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz furious comeback came up short against the Golden State Warriors, falling 119-116 with three games left in the season. Jordan Clarkson scored 41 points including 24 points in the fourth quarter to erase an 18 point deficit, but ultimately the Jazz fell to the Warriors in the final road game against a playoff opponent.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Release End-Of-Season Award Campaign Zine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz tapped into their creative roots to give their star players a boost end the end-of-season award voting. The organization released a zine collection, or a group of small magazines, representing each player in consideration for one of the NBA’s major awards. In...
NBAwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#3605Utah Jazz#3606Oklahoma City Thunder

The Utah Jazz hope to use the slumping Oklahoma City Thunder as a stepping stone to get back in the win column in Friday’s Western Conference tilt. With both Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley sidelined, the No. 1-ranked Jazz have lost their last two games to the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Thunder have fallen in eight straight appearances, including getting swept in a doubleheader by the Sacramento Kings.
NBALiterary Hub

How American Sports’ COVID Patient Zero Nearly Became a National Pariah

Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Speaks Candidly with Ben Golliver. No one would have blamed Rudy Gobert if he had skipped the bubble. The Utah Jazz center’s positive test had stopped the NBA season in its tracks on March 11, but that was only the beginning of his battle with COVID-19. As Patient Zero in American sports, Gobert became the face of a deadly virus at a time when few people in the country knew much about it. When he tested positive, the NBA had just started instituting limited social distancing measures between players and reporters. Fans were still in the arenas, and masks weren’t yet viewed as a critical prevention step, inside or outside the league.
NBAkslsports.com

Mike Conley: Now Is ‘Perfect Time’ To Return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – With just two games remaining in the regular season, Mike Conley appears set to return to the court for the Utah Jazz. The guard was listed as questionable Thursday ahead of the Jazz’s game against the Thunder and went through shootaround Friday in Oklahoma City.
NBANBC Sports

Mitchell, Conley out for possible Dubs-Jazz playoff preview

Of the four games remaining on the Warriors' regular-season schedule, certain contests can reasonably be expected to be more difficult than others. While it would be extremely unwise for Golden State to overlook its final two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, the back-to-back against the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns projects to be a more daunting task.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Ankle Sprain To Sideline Mitchell For Rest Of Regular Season

All-Star Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is set to miss the team’s final three regular season games due to an injured right ankle, the Jazz announced in a statement (via Twitter). The Jazz are currently the top seed in the Western Conference with a sparkling 50-19 record, 1.5 contests clear of the Suns.
NBABleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell to Miss Final 3 Jazz Regular-Season Games Due to Ankle Injury

The Utah Jazz announced guard Donovan Mitchell will miss the team's final three regular-season games against the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings because of the sprained right ankle he suffered April 16. The plan is to reevaluate him prior to the start of the playoffs. The...
NBAsaltcityhoops.com

Salt City Seven: Bogey’s Big Month, Role Players Leveling Up, Playoff Picture & More

Every Monday during the regular season, the week here at SCH begins with the Salt City Seven: seven regular features that let us relive the biggest moments, key performances and hot issues in Jazzland from various angles. Check in every week for the quotes, stats, plays and performances that tell the stories from the last 168 hours in the world of the Jazz.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA odds: Blazers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Portland Trail Blazers will be playing the top two teams in the Western Conference their next two games and they are beginning with the Utah Jazz. With that said, it’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Blazers-Jazz prediction and pick. The Blazers have won eight...
NBAksl.com

Donovan Mitchell won't be on the bench for Utah's road trip this weekend. Here's why

SALT LAKE CITY — In this case, no news is good news for Utah Jazz fans. Donovan Mitchell won't play in Utah's regular-season home finale Wednesday against Portland, and he won't be on the bench for the Jazz's upcoming road trip this weekend before the playoffs. But his progress in a return-to-play from an ankle injury suffered nearly a month ago shows promise.