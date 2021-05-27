Cancel
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Goes off for 47 in loss

 9 days ago

Morant posted 47 points (15-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 15-20 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 43 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 141-129 loss to Jazz in Game 2 of the series. The Jazz had their foot on the gas for most of the game with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) back...

