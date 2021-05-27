Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Hong Kong prohibits Tiananmen candlelight vigil for second year in row

By Elizabeth Shim
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VMAl_0aDTZZfZ00
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam has approved new laws that discourage criticism of the Chinese government. Vivek Prakash/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- Hong Kong is forbidding citizens from gathering for an annual candlelight vigil in remembrance of victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre for the second year in a row, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Authorities in China's special administrative region said Thursday the candlelight vigil in the city's Victoria Park is banned because COVID-19 concerns remain at the highest "emergency" level, Hong Kong's independent news service RTHK reported.

The candlelight vigil was held every year since 1990, until last year, when the event was officially canceled because of the pandemic.

Activists are not happy with the decision.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the vigil organizer, said it would appeal the ban.

"Remembering June 4 is the collective memory of Hong Kong people," the group said.

Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee said if the vigil is held it would be considered an unauthorized assembly. Promoting the vigil could also run afoul of local laws, Lee said.

Last year thousands of people defied the ban and gathered for the annual vigil in Victoria Park, including Joshua Wong, a prominent pro-democracy activist. Wong was recently sentenced to more time in prison.

Hong Kong's national security law has been cited in arrests of other activists. Earlier this year, 47 advocates for democracy were charged with violating the law, according to NPR.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing chief executive scored another victory Thursday, after its parliament passed an electoral reform bill that would prevent people Xi Jinping's government deems "unpatriotic" from serving in the legislature, the BBC reported.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam is to sign the bill into law.

Lam claimed the new law would not exclude potential candidates but rather ensure the process rules out "non-patriots" opposed to China, according to the report.

Lam also said "anti-China forces" had created chaos in Hong Kong's Legislative Council, according to RTHK Thursday.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
118K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Wong
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong People#Tiananmen Square#Square Inc#The Hong Kong Alliance#Npr#Legislative Council#Hong Kong Security#Candlelight Vigil#Remembrance#Activists#Rthk Thursday#Victoria Park#Arrests#Authorities#People Xi Jinping#Anti China Forces#Collective Memory#Law#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BBC
Country
China
Related
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Hong Kong Organisers Lose Appeal to Hold Tiananmen Vigil

(Reuters) - Organisers of an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government's bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989 said on Saturday they had lost an appeal to hold this year's rally. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China...
Coronavirushawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Hong Kong Marks Beijing’s Grim Anniversary

Friday will mark 32 years since the Tiananmen Square protests ended in violence and deaths in Beijing. One place where that grim anniversary is usually marked with candlelight vigils will be quieter than usual this year. Thirty-two years ago, tanks of the Peoples Liberation Army rolled through Tiananmen Square in...
SocietyPosted by
AFP

Hong Kongers mourn Tiananmen dead under security law's shadow

Thousands of police will enforce a ban on protests in Hong Kong on Friday for the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary, a traditional day of pro-democracy people power that China has made clear it will no longer tolerate. In mainland China, the Tiananmen anniversary is usually marked with a dramatic increase in online censorship and the square in Beijing being cordoned off.
ChinaMetro International

Hong Kong locks down Tiananmen vigil park amid tight security, arrests organiser

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on Friday and arrested the planned vigil’s organiser. The ban on the vigil came amid growing concern in the pro-democracy movement and internationally about the suppression...
Law Enforcementjusticenewsflash.com

Hong Kong police dispatched to stop Tiananmen Square commemoration

On Friday, thousands of police officers were deployed in Hong Kong, and organizers of the suppression of the annual night vigil in China’s Tiananmen Square, now banned in the area, were arrested to prevent people from gathering to commemorate the events of 1989. Hong Kong usually holds Mass vigil Remember...
Chinawkzo.com

What people said in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police banned a vigil commemorating the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square for a second year in a row. Following are some comments on the anniversary, which is particularly awkward for Beijing this year, as it...
Law Enforcementtheaseanpost.com

HK Police Prevent Tiananmen Commemoration

Thousands of police were deployed in Hong Kong on Friday and the organiser of the territory’s now-banned annual vigil of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown arrested, as the authorities tried to prevent people from gathering for any kind of remembrance of the events of 1989. Hong Kong usually holds a mass...
Chinamilwaukeesun.com

Is Hong Kong's Last Pro-Democracy Newspaper Doomed

MAE SOT, THAILAND - Hong Kong is a city going through change, and Beijing wants no one to complain. After the anti-government protests of two years ago, China's central government imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong, prohibiting things like secession and foreign collusion, as loosely defined by the government.
Protestsalbuquerquenews.net

Tiananmen Square Massacre: Hong Kongers hold small protests

Hong Kong, June 4 (ANI): Hong Kongers have staged small protests across the city on Friday evening to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown after authorities banned the annual vigil at Victoria Park. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), protesters fanned out across the city, staging protests by lighting...
Chinamelodyinter.com

Remembering Tiananmen in Hong Kong: An increasingly risky act of resistance

Around 7,000 police officers were deployed to stop crowds gathering for the commemoration. Hong Kong police on June 4 deployed 7,000 officers in Victoria Park and across the city to ensure that there was no organized commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre in public spaces. At 7:40 am, four police...
Societynordot.app

Hundreds in Hong Kong defy ban to hold Tiananmen Square vigil

Hundreds of people in Hong Kong defied a police ban and risked penalties of up to five years in prison to gather at a candlelight vigil on Friday to mark the 32nd anniversary of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Police had banned the annual vigil for the second year running,...