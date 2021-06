KOCHI: The body of a newborn baby, that was abandoned by its mother soon after birth, was found in a quarry. The body was found wrapped in cloth in the quarry near the woman's house in Kolenchery. — The woman, a mother of four, gave birth on Tuesday. Following this, she was admitted to the hospital after the bleeding did not stop. Here she confessed to giving birth when asked by doctors and hinted at the crime. She later told the police that the baby's body was abandoned in the quarry as it had died shortly after birth.