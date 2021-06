The number of coronavirus infections in the community has almost doubled in a week, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The ONS said that for the week to 29 May, 85,600 people in England had the virus, equivalent to one in 640 people. This is up from 48,500 people, or one in 1,120, the previous week.It is the highest level of community infections since the week ending 16 April. It comes as a group of experts urged Boris Johnson to “pause” the lifting of the final Covid restrictions on 21 June in order to avoid...