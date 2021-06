Third grade has been busy learning all about chicks while doing Chick Quest. We learned many interesting facts about eggs such as how they are porous. This means the eggs have tiny pores or holes in the shell. These pores allow oxygen and moisture to penetrate the shell and help embryos grow. We also learned that embryos do not become chicks until they break into their egg's air cell and take their first breath. Ms. Lugenbeal's third-grade class spent some time observing our chicks close up! We obser.