There is no doubt that Dominic Cummings presented a smoother, calmer version of himself during his marathon testimony on Wednesday. But at the most critical point, he stumbled: he failed, yet again, to explain or apologise for his rule-breaking dash to Durham. This was a serious slip up. Because in the memory of the public, the Durham dash is what makes him such a discredited witness. After all, when someone one believes is a liar calls someone else a liar, it weakens the charge.