I admit it. I am Team Queen. I was born in London and raised in England and Australia (a country that's part of the Commonwealth, i.e., a former British colony where the queen is still the official monarch). I grew up singing "God Save the Queen." I remember being ecstatic when we celebrated the queen's Silver Jubilee in our small English town when I was a kid. My birthday on June 13 usually falls on the queen's official birthday weekend (though her actual birthday is April 21), and even though I now live in Los Angeles, I host a Very British Afternoon Tea every year at which I proudly honor my shared birthday with Her Majesty.