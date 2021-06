What Dominic Cummings told MPs on the Health and Science Committees was, of course, a terrible indictment of the Johnson government’s handling of the early months of the Covid pandemic: the delay going into lockdown because the seriousness of the threat was not recognised, the failures over protective clothing for medical staff, the ineffectiveness of the test-and-tracing system, transferring infected patients into care homes without a test, and so on. A terrible indictment, certainly, but one he had been leaking to the media for many weeks, so that extent his evidence came as no surprise.