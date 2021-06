The transport secretary has dampened expectations of a significant increase in the number of “green list” destinations.Speaking to MPs on the Transport Select Committee, Grant Shapps said: “I have no other agenda but to get people travelling.” But while he confirmed that the next review of quarantine-free “green” destinations would take place in the first week in June, he said only that he hoped it “may well lead to an expansion”.At present the only significant European summer-sun destination on the green list is Portugal. All other major EU countries are on the “amber list”, requiring self-isolation on return. Turkey is...