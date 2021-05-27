Cancel
Public Safety

New police chief vows to quit if force does not improve within two years

By Press Association 2021
alloaadvertiser.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new chief constable of England’s second largest police force has vowed he will quit if it is not in a “demonstrably better place” within two years. Straight-talking Stephen Watson made the bold statement in his first week in charge of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) which is effectively in “special measures” after a damning watchdog report revealed the force had failed to properly record 80,000 crimes.

www.alloaadvertiser.com
Andy Burnham
