Careers in the Skilled Trades Await New High School Grads

Demand for tradespeople in the U.S. offers solid career-path and employment security for graduates, says PeopleReady Skilled Trades. Graduation season is upon us, and along with it comes the age-old question: What’s next? For some, college is a clear choice, while others may be seeking alternatives to higher education. No matter their future aspirations, graduating in a recovery-mode economy leaves the career path forward unpredictable. With an alarming shortage of workers in the skilled trades, PeopleReady Skilled Trades urges new graduates to consider a job in this growing sector.