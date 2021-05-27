Repurposing Idea for Face Masks: Patch Pockets!

Do you ever walk into someone’s home and think, what’s their secret? Whether you find yourself astounded by a friend’s meticulously organized kitchen or wonder how all these reality stars keep their homes looking sparkling on camera, it’s normal to be curious about how other people seem to maintain such clean and decluttered homes — since keeping your own space tidy can often feel like a constant, uphill battle. Lucky for you, the cleaning secrets people with really nice homes swear by are about to be divulged. And once you know about them, you, too, will have people walking into your home and thinking, what’s their secret?